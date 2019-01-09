Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £2.5 million secret farmhouse has been revealed

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex have Cotswold hideaway . Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle is said to be overseeing renovations of their country property after moving out of Kensington Palace to their new country home in Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sprawling country estate has been revealed as a £2.5 million farmhouse in the Cotswolds in Oxfordshire.

The charming country hideaway has been used by the royal couple to entertain the likes of celebrity pals George and Amal Clooney in addition to Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, and it's claimed they prefer it to their official residence Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

It's believed Harry and Meghan will be holding onto the Cotswolds property when they up sticks and move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before the birth of their first child.

The couple were also said to be eyeing up this property in Great Tew last year. Picture: Wakeham/Backgrid

New pictures of the historic retreat in Oxfordshire hills reveal the property as a grade II listed building which dates back to the 18th century and has four bedrooms, one of which has been converted into a dressing room for Meghan's fashionable wardrobe.

It's believed Harry and Meghan acquired a two year lease on the property last year and moved in before their wedding last May.

According to the Sun, a friend said: "It's a fabulous place with stunning views and extraordinarily private.

"It's set in a small bowl of beautiful countryside so is not overlooked in any way. Meghan adores the area. She and Harry love walking the dogs there, and they can entertain their friends in complete solitude."

Pictures also reveal there is an attached converted barn which includes an “upper kitchen” and “lower kitchen” plus a sitting area with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Cotswolds have been a favourite with celebrities including David Beckham . Picture: Getty

There is a large dining room plus an outdoor seating area with patio heaters that looks out onto their sprawling acres of land.

If Harry and Meghan decide to have guests to stay or round the clock staff there is plenty of space as there is a two-bedroom cottage for guests or staff.

Meanwhile, work is well underway for their Frogmore Cottage home as it's claimed Meghan has been overseeing renovations set to cost the taxpayers