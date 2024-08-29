What are Kate Middleton's royal titles?

Kate Middleton's titles changed significantly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

The Princess of Wales has had a number of titles given to her over the span of her time with the Royal Family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family after marrying Prince William in 2011 and over the last 13 years has balanced a number of official royal titles that seem to be ever-growing.

Most recently, Kate alongside William and their three children Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis moved into Adelaide Cottage on the private grounds of Windsor Castle to be closer to the King after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

In fact, her death saw a change in a number of designated titles as the British line of succession shifted forward. So what titles does Kate Middleton hold now and what had she held in the past?

Here’s a list of all her titles as a member of the royal family over the years.

Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family in 2011. Picture: Getty

What are Kate Middleton’s royal titles?

Princess of Wales - 9th September 2022

After the death of the Queen on the 9th of September in 2022, Kate’s title became the Princess of Wales, while William became the Prince of Wales.

The title was inherited by Princess Diana, her late mother-in-law who was married to King Charles between 1981 to 1996.

Socially, the public still refers to Kate as Princess Catherine or Princess Kate but her full royal name is Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Because Kate married into royalty and was not born into it, her name will always precede her title. When the time comes for the shift to continue down the line, Kate will take Camilla's title of Queen Consort.

The Duchess of Cambridge is Kate Middleton's longest-held title. Picture: Getty

Duchess of Cornwall - 8 September 2022

Kate found herself with several additional titles after the sad death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession of King Charles.

Alongside the Princess of Wales, Kate acquired the title of the Duchess of Cornwall which is considered a courtesy title that’s passed down the direct line of King and Queen.

Duchess of Rothesay and Countess of Chester - 8 September 2022

Other titles bestowed upon her after the death of Queen Elizabeth II include a number of regional princess titles from Scotland, including the Duchess of Rothesay and Countess of Chester.

Before these titles, Kate held the Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, a title which she still holds onto.

These titles have a long history in the royal family and the nation’s nobility system and they’re linked to the heir apparent to the throne.

Kate acquired the title of the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: Getty

Countess of Carrick and Baroness of Renfrew - 8 September 2022

Kate also acquired regional titles in Northern Ireland, the Countess of Carrick and Baroness of Renfrew.

Prior to her accession to the princess, she was also known as Lady Carrickfergus.

Duchess of Cambridge - 29 April 2011

Kate’s first ever title she was bestowed with after marrying Prince William was Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

Upon marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate was officially named Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Despite being upgraded to the Princess of Wales, she’s kept the title of Duchess and it’s now her longest-held title.

Kate also received a number of regional Irish and Scottish titles. Picture: Getty

What are Kate Middleton’s military titles?

Colonel of the Irish Guards - December 2022

Kate inherited the title from her husband in 2022 after he was named the new Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

She made history by adopting this title as the first woman ever and the second royal ever to take up the military role.

Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm - August 2023

King Charles bestowed the honour of Commodore-in-Chief to Kate in August 2023, to “reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

Princess Catherine is also the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland. Picture: Getty

Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards - August 2023

King Charles also gave Kate the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards. This regiment in the Royal Armoured Corps is considered one of the oldest in the British Army.

Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the R.A.F. Coningsby and Air Cadets - August 2023

Kate was also given Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Royal Air Force Coningsby, a station in Lincolnshire and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of The Air Cadets, a volunteer-military youth organisation by King Charles in 2023.