Queen Elizabeth death anniversary: How the royal family are remembering the late monarch

7 September 2023, 12:42

Queen Elizabeth wearing her regal jewellery and crown alongside a picture of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William
Queen Elizabeth death anniversary: The royal family has confirmed how they will mark the milestone. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

What will happed on the anniversary of the Queen's death? What will Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles be doing for the milestone? Here's how Queen Elizabeth II is being remembered.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on September 8, 2022, aged 96, meaning the UK and the royal family are preparing to remember the late monarch as her one-year death anniversary approaches this Friday.

Following more than 70 years on the British throne, the late Queen's death was an event that captured the hearts of the whole nation as well as royal supporters and followers abroad - so what will happen on the anniversary of her death?

It's reported the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William will be marking the occasion quietly and privately, with talks of a family memorial too.

Here's what will happen on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.

Queen Elizabeth II wearing a lime green outfit while smiling and waving
Queen Elizabeth II made history has Britain's longest reigning monarch. Picture: Getty

What are the royal family doing for Queen Elizabeth II's death anniversary?

No public event or ceremony will be taking place in her memory, however, it's expected each royal family member will pay tribute to Her Majesty in their own way.

King Charles and wife Camilla have confirmed via Buckingham Palace they will mourn his mother "quietly and privately" at Balmoral in Scotland, where she passed away.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, are reportedly going ahead with their royal duties and are expected to make tributes to her throughout the day.

As active Instagram users, the Duke and Duchess are also expected to release a statement to their royals fans via social media.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will also be in London for the one year anniversary to attend a Well Child charity event. It is not known how he will mark the milestone.

Picture of late Queen with great-grandchildren released to mark 97th birthday

Will there be any official royal event to mark the Queen's death?

No formal or official event will take place in honour of the Queen this year as the royal family choose to pay their respects privately.

However, it is expected that certain members of the family will release official statements on the anniversary which are likely to happen via social media.

What was Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death?

According to her death certificate, her cause of death was old age as she passed at the age of 96.

There were also suggestions by a royal biography that she 'had bone marrow cancer' before death but this has never been confirmed by the royal family.

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool star will remain at Anfield for now but Al Ittihad expected to return with big transfer bid

Daniel Abed Khalife: No confirmed sightings of Wandsworth prison fugitive despite dozens of calls from public

UK & World

Last picture of the Queen: Details of the historic image revealed

Last picture of the Queen: Details of the historic image revealed

Pembrokeshire: Tribute to 'much-loved' man who died in crash with 52-seater coach

UK & World

CBI in talks about tie-up with manufacturers' body Make UK

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jonnie Irwin regularly shares health updates

Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

Showbiz

The man decided to propose at his girlfriend's mother's funeral

Man slammed for proposing to his girlfriend at her mum's funeral

Lifestyle

Celine Dion has shared her diagnosis

Celine Dion health update: What is her illness Stiff Person Syndrome?

Showbiz

Sue Radford shared a milestone moment with her followers

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares emotional post as her children start school

Celebrities

14 day weather forecast from Met Office reveals when heatwave will end

14 day weather forecast from Met Office reveals when heatwave will end

The Radford family have enjoyed their trip to Florida

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford says kids 'don't want to leave' after amazing Florida holiday

Celebrities

Sarah Lancashire has played a number of iconic roles

Sarah Lancashire's famous roles explained after Special Recognition Award

Showbiz

Phillip Schofield unfollows Holly Willoughby on Instagram before NTAs

Phillip Schofield unfollows Holly Willoughby on Instagram before NTAs

Showbiz

What schools are closing because of concrete? Full list of 104 schools affected by RAAC

Full list of schools with RAAC concrete published

Linda Robson has been fined after being stopped by police

Loose Women’s Linda Robson fined for car insurance blunder

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon emotionally responds to fans after losing National Television Award

Stacey Solomon emotionally responds to fans after losing National Television Award

Showbiz

The August heatwave is expected to last around 10 days

When will the heatwave end? Met Office latest forecast

Who is Joel Dommett's wife and when is her due date?

Who is Joel Dommett's wife and when is her due date?

Showbiz

The price of stamps are set to rise

Standard first-class stamp prices rise to £1.25 from 2nd October – here's how to beat the hike

Lifestyle

Here are some tips to help you keep cool at night

Seven tips to keep cool at night without a fan during the heatwave

Lifestyle