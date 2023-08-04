Inside the Queen's memorial: Date, royal guests and service details

Inside the Queen's memorial: Date, royal guests and service details. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Royal Family are expected to mark one year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a special memorial.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

King Charles III, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, are believed to be holding a memorial for the late Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death.

The Royal Family will gather at Balmoral Castle, where the late Monarch passed away on 8th September 2022, to remember her long life and reign.

While Prince William, 41, and Kate Middleton, 41, are expected to attend, it has been reported that Prince Harry, 39, and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, are yet to receive an invitation.

Here's everything you need to know about the Queen memorial:

Queen Elizabeth II pictured at Windsor Castle, 2022. Picture: Getty

Where and when is the Queen's memorial?

King Charles III is expected to mark one year since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a family gathering at Balmoral Castle.

It is expected to happen on 8th September 2023, exactly one year since the Monarch died.

The memorial will also mark one year since King Charles became Monarch.

Who is attending the Queen's memorial?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to invite all senior members of the Royal Family to the memorial.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, are also believed to be attending, despite the King's younger brother being shunned for previous royal events.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, will be in attendance alongside Prince Edwards and Sophie Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Kate Middlen, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with well-wishers following the Queen's death at Windsor Castle, 2022. Picture: Getty

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Queen's memorial?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been invited to the Queen's memorial.

According to The Sun, there has been "no outreach" from senior royals to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, despite the fact they will be in Europe next month for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the late Queen Elizabeth II pictured on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, 2018. Picture: Getty

When did the Queen die?

Queen Elizabeth II died on 8th September 2022 at Balmoral Castle.

The former Monarch passed away at 3:10pm at the age of 96, with the sad news being announced to the public at 6:30pm the same day.

At the time of her death, King Charles released a statement to the nation which read: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."

What did the Queen die of?

According to the Queen's death certificate, the Monarch died of "old age", this was given by Dr Douglas Glass, her official apothecary in Scotland.

Royal Biographer and close friend to the Royal Family Gyles Brandreth, later revealed in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait that Her Majesty had bone marrow cancer before her death.

The extract from the book reads: "I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life."

Read more: