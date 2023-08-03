Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on united front amid spilt rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on united front amid spilt rumours. Picture: Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund/ Archewell Foundation

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been seen publicly together for the first time in three months.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, have put on a united front amid split rumours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in video this week for their Archewell Foundation where they called award winners from the Youth Power Fund advisory committee to congratulate them.

This comes three months after the couple - who are parents to Archie and Lilibet - were last pictured together in public on 6th May as they attended the Ms Foundation's Women of Vision Awards in New York.

Harry and Meghan's video also comes amid reports their marriage is on the rocks, claims which a source close to the couple said were "literally made up".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call the award winners in their garden in Monticito. Picture: Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund/ Archewell Foundation

Appearing in the video from their garden, Harry and Meghan looked in good spirits as they surprised the award winners with calls.

Speaking to one of the winners, Harry said: "Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful."

Meghan then added: "They don't know it yet, but they will!"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell an award winner that their children, Archie and Lilibet, will be thankful for them when they grow up. Picture: Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund/ Archewell Foundation

The former Suits actress looked chic, dressed in a camel top and matching skirt from Malibu brand Bleusalt. She accessorised with a simple pair of gold earrings, wearing her sleek brunette hair down and her makeup as natural and glowing as ever.

The video comes the same week it was confirmed Meghan and Harry will attend the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf between 9th and 16th September.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met on a blind date in 2016 and later that year went public with their romance.

In November 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement to the public, revealing that Harry had popped the question during a cosy evening in together.

On 19th May 2018, Harry and Meghan wed at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where she wore a stunning Givenchy dress.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, on 6th May 2019 and later introduced him to the word with a short press conference at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with their children, Archie and Lilibet, for a Christmas card. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski

In January 2020, the couple announced that they would be stepping down as senior royals and in July of the same year moved to Montecito, where they live now.

During this time, Meghan suffered a miscarriage, which she later revealed publicly in November 2020 in an article for The New York Times.

On 14th February 2021, Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting another baby, and on 4th June 2021 the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a daughter. They later revealed they had named her Lilibet Diana.

Read more: