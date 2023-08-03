Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on united front amid spilt rumours

3 August 2023, 12:35 | Updated: 3 August 2023, 12:44

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on united front amid spilt rumours
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on united front amid spilt rumours. Picture: Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund/ Archewell Foundation
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been seen publicly together for the first time in three months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, have put on a united front amid split rumours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in video this week for their Archewell Foundation where they called award winners from the Youth Power Fund advisory committee to congratulate them.

This comes three months after the couple - who are parents to Archie and Lilibet - were last pictured together in public on 6th May as they attended the Ms Foundation's Women of Vision Awards in New York.

Harry and Meghan's video also comes amid reports their marriage is on the rocks, claims which a source close to the couple said were "literally made up".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call the award winners in their garden in Monticito
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call the award winners in their garden in Monticito. Picture: Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund/ Archewell Foundation

Appearing in the video from their garden, Harry and Meghan looked in good spirits as they surprised the award winners with calls.

Speaking to one of the winners, Harry said: "Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful."

Meghan then added: "They don't know it yet, but they will!"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell an award winner that their children, Archie and Lilibet, will be thankful for them when they grow up
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell an award winner that their children, Archie and Lilibet, will be thankful for them when they grow up. Picture: Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund/ Archewell Foundation

The former Suits actress looked chic, dressed in a camel top and matching skirt from Malibu brand Bleusalt. She accessorised with a simple pair of gold earrings, wearing her sleek brunette hair down and her makeup as natural and glowing as ever.

The video comes the same week it was confirmed Meghan and Harry will attend the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf between 9th and 16th September.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met on a blind date in 2016 and later that year went public with their romance.

In November 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement to the public, revealing that Harry had popped the question during a cosy evening in together.

On 19th May 2018, Harry and Meghan wed at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where she wore a stunning Givenchy dress.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, on 6th May 2019 and later introduced him to the word with a short press conference at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with their children, Archie and Lilibet, for a Christmas card
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with their children, Archie and Lilibet, for a Christmas card. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski

In January 2020, the couple announced that they would be stepping down as senior royals and in July of the same year moved to Montecito, where they live now.

During this time, Meghan suffered a miscarriage, which she later revealed publicly in November 2020 in an article for The New York Times.

On 14th February 2021, Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting another baby, and on 4th June 2021 the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a daughter. They later revealed they had named her Lilibet Diana.

Read more:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's rental cottages open to guests

Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's rental cottages open to guests

Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's summer holiday with children

Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's summer holiday with children

King Charles smirking while wearing his royal regalia

Why did King Charles get a pay rise? A look at the details

Showbiz

Prince George and Princess Charlotte broke Wimbledon protocol

Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte broke Wimbledon rule at men's final

Buckingham Palace opens doors to public this summer with special Coronation display

Buckingham Palace opens doors to public this summer with special Coronation display

How Prince William and Kate Middleton told Prince George he would be king one day

How Prince George was told he will be King one day by Prince William and Kate Middleton

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton are forced to follow strict house rules

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton are forced to follow strict house rules

Kate Middleton's mum and sister 'banned' from Wimbledon royal box following blunder

Kate Middleton's mum and sister 'banned' from Wimbledon Royal Box following blunder

Sarah Ferguson is recovering from breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson recovering from surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

Prince William says George, Charlotte and Louis 'will definitely be exposed' to homelessness

Prince William says George, Charlotte and Louis 'will definitely be exposed' to homelessness