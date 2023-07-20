Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split: Why the rumours are untrue

A friend of the ex-royals has jumped to their defence following rumours about their marriage. Picture: Alamy

A royal source has rubbished claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having marriage troubles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage has been a hot topic of conversation since the pair tied the knot at Windsor Castle back in May 2018.

In recent months, rumours have been swirling around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, with sources claiming the couple were on the rocks and "taking time apart" from each other.

However an insider has hit back at allegations the ex-royals were struggling to make things work, branding the claims completely "made up".

"Any speculation of a breakup is untrue," the source assured Page Six.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism over the years. Picture: Alamy

The comments rubbishing the split rumours came in the wake of a recent report that hinted Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, were in a strained place amid alleged money strains.

At the time, another insider told Page Six the Sussexes were "under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14million (£10.7million) mansion and huge security costs.

"They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world."

The source also speculated that Prince Harry was trying to "find himself" again as he filmed a Netflix documentary in his "second home" of Africa, without his wife in tow.

The couple have been working on separate projects this year. Picture: Alamy

It's been a year of controversy for the husband and wife team, who share two children – four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet – and multiple businesses together.

Suspicions of trouble in paradise first began when eagle-eyed fans noticed they had only been seen together a handful of times in recent months.

In fact, Meghan and Prince Harry have only accepted one official joint appearance this year.

The mother-of-two was also said to be left "distraught" when Spotify axed her Archetypes podcast series after it only released 12 episodes.

A statement at the time insisted the streaming platform and Archewell Audio (Prince Harry and Meghan's production company) parted ways mutually.

But the company's head of podcast innovation and monetisation Bill Simmons later hit out at the former actress on his own show, branding her a "grifter" and slating her input.

"That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell," the source continued to tell Page Six weeks ago.

"Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on," they added.

Prince Harry attended King Charles III's Coronation without his wife. Picture: Getty

The couple have largely avoided the spotlight since the launch of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

However they were seen enjoying a family day out on 4th July as they celebrated USA's Independence Day at a parade in Montecito, California.

This appearance, along with the latest comments condemning reports their marriage is on the rocks, seems to have put the rumours to rest – for now.

