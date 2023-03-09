Are Archie and Lilibet a Prince and Princess? Why Meghan and Harry have kept their titles

9 March 2023, 15:29

Inside Princess Lilibet's christening from service to title and godparents
Inside Princess Lilibet's christening from service to title and godparents. Picture: Misan Harriman/ ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Archie and Lilibet's titles have been changed on the Buckingham Palace website after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle christened their daughter with the title.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, have been making headlines again this week after it was confirmed to the press that their daughter, Lilibet Diana, was christened in a service which took place in California.

Lilibet was christened at the royal couple's home in Montecito with the title of Princess, something Harry and Meghan said is their daughter's "birthright".

Since this, the titles of both Lilibet and Archie have been changed on the Buckingham Palace website to reflect their ranking within the Royal Family.

From the ceremony itself to the details behind Lilibet and Archie's titles, here's everything you need to know:

Princess Lilibet pictured at Frogmore Cottage during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022
Princess Lilibet pictured at Frogmore Cottage during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Picture: Misan Harriman

Where and when was Lilibet christened and who attended the ceremony?

Lilibet Diana was christened on 3rd March at Harry and Meghan's Californian home by the Reverend John Taylor, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE.

The ceremony took place last Friday and is believed to have been a small and intimate gathering of around 20-30 people.

In attendance were Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, Lilibet's godfather Tyler Perry and an unnamed godmother.

Tyler Perry is a close friend of the couple's and appeared in their Netflix documentary where he confirmed they had asked him to be Lilibet's godfather.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pictured celebrating Archie's birthday with Meghan Markle's mum Doria in their Netflix documentary
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pictured celebrating Archie's birthday with Meghan Markle's mum Doria in their Netflix documentary . Picture: Netflix

Perry is said to have bought a 10-person Gospel Choir with him to the ceremony where they performed Oh Happy Days and This Little Light of Mine.

According to sources, the occasion was marked with food and dancing, with Archie apparently boogieing with his little sister.

It has been reported that Harry and Meghan invited King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales to the christening, but they were not in attendance.

The Royal Family mark the then Prince Charles' 70th birthday with a family photoshoot
The Royal Family mark the then Prince Charles' 70th birthday with a family photoshoot. Picture: Clarence House

Are Archie and Lilibet Prince and Princess?

The rules which were set out by King George V in 1917 mean that Archie and Lilibet are afforded the titles of Prince and Princess.

After Lilibet was christened as Princess Lilibet Diana last week, the titles of Harry and Meghan's children have been called into question by the public.

Following some confusion, the royal couple later said in a statement: "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch."

They added: "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Since then, the officially Royal Family's website has been updated to reflect their titles. They were previously listed as Master and Miss.

