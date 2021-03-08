Who is Tyler Perry and why did he help Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with a house and security?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed during their interview with Oprah Winfrey that Tyler Perry helped them settle in California.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have opened up candidly about their transition from royal life to life in California in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Oprah they didn't have a 'plan' when they found out their security would be removed, which is when their friend Tyler Perry stepped up.

The couple revealed Tyler secured them a house in LA as well as security, which Meghan said gave them "breathing room" to "figure out what to do".

Who is Tyler Perry?

Tyler Perry, 51, is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter.

He is best known for creating and performing the Madea character, who has appeared in a number of hit films.

In 2021, Forbes reported that Tyler was worth a whopping $1billion.

What did Tyler Perry do for Meghan and Harry?

Meghan and Harry have revealed that their close friend Tyler Perry helped them out following their departure from the royal family.

In their shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that Tyler had set them up with a house and security when they first moved to LA.

This came after Harry and Meghan were told by the royals that their security was going to be removed.

Harry told Oprah: "While we were in Canada, in someone else’s house, I then got told, short notice, that security was going to be removed.

“So suddenly it dawned on me: ‘Hang on, the borders could be closed, we’re going to have our security removed, who knows how long lockdown is going to be, the world knows where we are, it’s not safe, it’s not secure, we probably need to get out of here.”

Meghan added: “We didn’t have a plan and we needed a house and he [Tyler Perry] offered security as well so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do."

