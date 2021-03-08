Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry over royal wedding flower girl dresses

Meghan Markle told Oprah that Kate Middleton had made her cry the week of the royal wedding. Picture: CBS/Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle has claimed it was Kate Middleton that had upset her during her candid interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle says it was Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who had made her cry the week of the royal wedding – the reverse of what was reported in the tabloids.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up on her relationship with Prince William's wife during the two-hour sit down with Oprah, which aired in the US on Sunday night.

Meghan Markle said she had forgiven Kate Middleton for upsetting her. Picture: CBS

Prince Harry's wife told Oprah that 'the reverse' of what was reported had happened, and that it was Kate who had made her cry over flower girl dresses.

When asked about the lead up to the royal wedding and the reports that came afterwards, Meghan said: “No, no, the reverse happened.

"And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised, and she brought me flowers and a note apologising and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone. To just take accountability for it."

Kate and Meghan's fallout was regarding the flower girl dresses at the royal wedding in 2018. Picture: Getty

She went on: "What was shocking was, what was that, six, seven months after our wedding, the reverse of that would be out in the world.

"I would’ve never wanted that to come out about her ever even though it had happened. I protected that from ever being out in the world.

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining—yes, the issue was correct about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings, and I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing what everyone else was doing, which was try to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot."

Meghan said there was 'no confrontation' with sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

Meghan said there "was no confrontation" and that she doesn't think it is "fair" to go over the details of what happened because she had "forgiven" Kate.

However, the Duchess of Sussex continued to say that it was hard to be blamed for something in the press which hadn't happened.

She told Oprah: “What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me and the people that were a part of my wedding going to my comms team, saying, I know this didn’t happen.

Meghan Markle said that Kate Middleton apologised and bought her flowers. Picture: Getty

"I don't have to tell them what actually happened, but I can at least go on the record saying, ‘She didn't make her cry.’

"Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true. I'm not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her. I think it's really important for people to understand the truth, but also I think a lot of it that was fed into by the media.

"Look, I would hope that she would've wanted that corrected. And maybe in the same way that the Palace wouldn't let anybody else negate it, they wouldn't let her, because she's a good person, and I think so much of what I have seen play out was this idea of polarity where if you love me you don't have to hate her, and if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”