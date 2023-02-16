Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles' coronation on 'one condition'

16 February 2023, 14:56

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles' coronation on 'one condition'. Picture: Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance at King Charles' coronation is still up in the air following the release of Spare.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles' coronation if the Royal Family grant them "one condition".

This is according to a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who told the Mirror that he and his wife will not be attending if the "atmosphere is toxic".

According to reports, Harry has not spoken to his father, King Charles, or his brother, Prince William, since the release of his explosive tell-all book Spare.

Harry did, however, tell Tom Bradby in an interview earlier this year that he would be willing to attend the coronation, scheduled to take place on 6th May.

A source close to Harry and Meghan said: “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral."

They went on: “He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

We do know that Harry would like to reunite with his family to sort things out, having told the press around the release of his book that he "wants his father and brother back", before adding that he wants "a family, not an institution".

Speaking with Bradby earlier this year about the coronation, Harry said: "There’s a lot that can happen between now and then, but you know, the door is always open, the ball is in their court.

"There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Watch the moment here:

The coronation of King Charles and the Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6th May and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

