Prince Harry says Diana would be 'sad' about his relationship with William

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry has opened up about his fractured relationship with his older brother, Prince William, in an interview ahead of the release of his autobiography, Spare.

Prince Harry, 38, has been making endless headlines this week after the shocking contents of his highly-anticipated autobiography, titled Spare, were leaked to the media.

Ahead of the release of the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Harry has taken part in a handful of interviews including one with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan.

In new clips from the interview, which will be aired on Monday, Meghan Markle's husband says that he thinks his late mother, Princess Diana, would be "sad" about his fractured relationship with his older brother Prince William.

During the interview, Michael asks Harry: "How would your mum feel about your relationship with your brother now?"

Prince Harry appears on the cover of his first book, Spare, released on 10th January. Picture: Penguin Books

To this, Harry responds: "I think she would be sad. I think she would be looking at it long-term, to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship."

He went on to add: "I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30."

Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry in Spain in 1987. Picture: Getty

The contents of Prince Harry's book reveals many shocking claims about his relationship with the Prince of Wales.

In particular, claims that William physically attacked him back in 2019 at Nottingham Cottage, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.

Harry claims in an extract published by The Guardian that during a conversation with William, his older brother called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

Harry writes that William "grabbed him by the collar", "ripped his necklace" and "knocked him to the floor".

Prince Harry and Prince William at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace in 2021. Picture: Getty

The extract reads: “He [William] set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in April 2018. Picture: Getty

In another interview ahead of the book's official release date with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry admits that he would like his brother and his father "back", but that he wants "a family, not an institution".

