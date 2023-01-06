Prince Harry reveals final words to Queen after he found out she died online

Prince Harry has opened up about how he found out about the Queen's death
Prince Harry has opened up about how he found out about the Queen's death. Picture: Getty Images
In his new memoir Spare, Prince Harry has revealed his heart-breaking final words to the late Queen.

Prince Harry has revealed his final words to the late Queen Elizabeth in his new memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Balmoral Castle two hours after his grandmother passed away in September, but still managed to say goodbye.

In his book - which will be released on Tuesday (10th January) but has been leaked in Spain - Harry said that his father King Charles III called him to explain that 'Granny’s health had taken a turn.'

Her Majesty, who was 96 when she died, had been staying at Balmoral Estate in Scotland and Harry said he was met by Princess Anne when he arrived.

The Queen passed away in September 2022
The Queen passed away in September 2022. Picture: Getty Images

As reported by the Daily Mail, he wrote: "I advanced with uncertainty and saw her. I stayed still, watching her carefully for a good while.

"I whispered that I hoped she was happy and that she was with Grandfather now. I said that I admired her for having carried out her duties until the end. The Jubilee, the welcoming of the new Prime Minister."

The Queen passed away at 3:10pm with just The King and The Princess Royal, while Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex arrived just under two hours later.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle had travelled to the U.K earlier that week from their home in the US to attend the WellChild Awards in London.

Prince Harry's book Spare has been leaked
Prince Harry's book Spare has been leaked. Picture: Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex claims he found out about the Queen’s death by looking at the news online as soon as he got off his plane in Balmoral.

“I put on my black tie, walked off the plane into a thick mist, sped in a borrowed car to Balmoral,” he said.

In his controversial book, Harry also says that Charles didn’t want his wife to join him in Scotland.

“[Charles] said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn’t want … her,” he said.

“He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn’t having it. [I replied,] ’Don’t ever speak about my wife that way.’”

The King reportedly explained that ‘no other wives’ were invited to Balmoral, including Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

