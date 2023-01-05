Prince Harry book: All the latest bombshell revelations about William, Kate and Camilla

Everything we know about Prince Harry's new book Spare. Picture: Getty/Penguin

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry's new book, Spare, will include claims that Prince William physically attacked him among other bombshells about the Royal Family.

Prince Harry, 38, is set to release his first book, Spare, on the 10th January, however, details of the memoir's contents have already been revealed.

An extract of the book was leaked to The Guardian this week, in which the Duke of Sussex claims his older brother, Prince William, physically attacked him.

Meanwhile, The Sun have managed to get their hands on a copy of the highly-anticipated book which has reportedly been released days early in Spain.

From the alleged fight with William to claims he and his brother "begged" King Charles not to marry Queen Camilla, here's all the bombshells already revealed from the book.

Prince Harry appears on the cover of his first book, Spare, released on 10th January. Picture: Penguin Books

Prince Harry and Prince William 'fight'

The Guardian published an extract from Prince Harry's book, Spare, in which the Duke of Sussex claims that William, the Prince of Wales, physically attacked him.

The alleged incident happened in 2019 at Nottingham Cottage, where Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were living at the time.

Harry claims that during a conversation with William, his older brother called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

In the book, Harry writes that William "grabbed him by the collar", "ripped his necklace" and "knocked him to the floor".

The extract reads: “He [William] set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in April 2018. Picture: Getty

Harry claims that William encouraged him to hit him back, something he refused to do.

The book goes on to claim that William turned and called back to Harry: "You don't need to tell Meg about this", to which he responded: "You mean that you attacked me?"

William then allegedly told his brother: "I didn’t attack you, Harold."

Harry writes in the book that he didn't tell his wife what happened at first, and instead called his therapist.

However, he says that Meghan later found "scrapes and bruises" on his back, at which point he told her about the heated exchange.

In Spare, Harry writes that Meghan "wasn't that surprised" and "wasn't all that angry", before adding: "She was terribly sad".

Fears Camilla would be his 'wicked stepmother'

In an extract of the book, obtained by The Sun, Harry also writes about meeting Camilla for the first time.

Harry claims that both he and his brother, William, were aware that Camilla was "the other woman" and they both met with her separately before she officially joined the family.

The Duke of Sussex writes that Camilla appeared to be "bored" during their private meeting, before adding that it was a "pure formality".

At the time, Harry says he wondered whether Camilla would one day become his "wicked stepmother", however, adds that they [Harry and William] were willing to forgive if she could make their dad happy.

The extract continues to claim that both William and Harry agreed to welcome the Queen Consort into the family, but begged Charles not to marry her following their mother's death, something – Harry claims – Charles did not respond to.

Prince Harry and Prince William attend the wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2005. Picture: Getty

Kate and William 'howled with laughter' at Harry's Nazi costume

Harry goes on to claim in the book that his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, "howled with laughter" at a Nazi costume he wore to a Halloween party in 2005.

At the time, Harry received a huge amount of backlash over the costume which he later apologised for wearing.

However, Harry claims in extracts from Spare – seen by Page Six – that William and Kate encouraged him to wear the costume to the Halloween party.

Harry writes that he was deciding between the Nazi costume and a pilot costume and called William and Kate for advice.

He writes: "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said".

Harry goes on to say that when he went home and tried the outfit on for them "they both howled with laughter".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Commonwealth Service in London in 2020 alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles III. Picture: Getty

William is Harry's 'arch-nemesis'

Harry has taken part in a handful of interviews in the lead up to the release of Spare with ITV, CBS and Good Morning America.

In a clip released from his interview with Good Morning America, host Michael Strahan reveals that within the book Harry refers to William as his “beloved brother and arch-nemesis”.

When asked what he meant by this, Harry responds: "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or always played by the 'heir/spare'."

Kate and Meghan fell out over 'baby brain' comment

In new information from The Sun, the publication reveal that Harry writes in his new book that Meghan and his sister-in-law Kate fell out over a comment about "baby brain".

He alleges that it took place during the lead up to Harry and Meghan's wedding, when the Duchess of Sussex was on the phone to the Princess of Wales about wedding rehearsals.

Harry claims that Meghan said to Kate – who had recently given birth to Prince Louis – that she must have "baby brain" because of her hormones.

The comment upset Kate, Harry writes, but that Meghan apologised and explained that that is how she speaks to her friends.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend church with the rest of the Royal Family on Christmas Day in 2018. Picture: Getty

However, he claims that in a meeting between the couples, William "pointed a finger at Meg" and said: "Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here."

To this, Harry claims, Meghan replied: "If you don't mind, keep your finger out of my face".

Around this time, there were reports in the press that Meghan had made Kate cry over wedding plans, something both Meghan and Harry have previous said is untrue, and that it was actually the other way around.

In Spare, Harry writes that he and his wife were angry that Kate and William's press team would not put out a statement to correct the media.

Harry claims that a statement would not be issued because it would "put the Queen in a difficult position" and the "monarchy must be protected".

