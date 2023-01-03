Prince Harry says he 'wants his father and brother' back in new interview

3 January 2023, 13:57

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry has taken part in two interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare, later this month.

Prince Harry has said he wants his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, back in a new interview.

The Duke of Sussex makes the admission in a preview from an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby which will air on 8th January, two days before his first memoir, Spare, is released.

In the preview, Meghan Markle's husband can be seen saying: "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."

He also tells Bradby that it "never needed to be this way" and that he "wants a family, not an institution".

Prince Harry sits down to talk to Tom Bradby about his new book, Spare, in an ITV interview
Prince Harry sits down to talk to Tom Bradby about his new book, Spare, in an ITV interview. Picture: ITV

Prince Harry goes on to say: "They feel as though it's better to keep us, somehow, as the villains", however it is not clear who he is talking about.

He then adds: "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile", although it is again not clear who he is referring to specifically.

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony, 2014
King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony, 2014. Picture: Getty

Harry also sat down with Anderson Cooper for an interview with CBS 60 Minutes, which will also air on Sunday in the US.

In previews from this second interview, Harry tells Cooper: "The family motto is 'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto.

"They will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

"But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.

"So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Commonwealth Service in London in 2020 alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles III
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Commonwealth Service in London in 2020 alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles III. Picture: Getty

These interviews, and the release of Harry's book, comes just weeks after the release of his and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary where the couple spoke candidly about their experiences within the Royal Family.

