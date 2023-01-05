What is Prince Harry's real name and why does William call him Harold?

5 January 2023, 12:21

What is Prince Harry's real name and why does William call him Harold?
What is Prince Harry's real name and why does William call him Harold? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What is Prince Harry's real name? Everything you need to know.

Prince Harry, 38, has made headlines this week after a leaked extract from his upcoming book, Spare, reveals claims from the Duke of Sussex that his brother, Prince William, physically assaulted him.

Meghan Markle's husband details the row which took place in Nottingham Cottage in 2019, where Harry claims that the Prince of Wales "grabbed him by the collar", "ripped his necklace" and "knocked him to the floor".

In the extract from the book, published by The Guardian, Harry also says that William calls him Harold, leading many people to question what the Prince's real name is and why William has this nickname for his brother.

Here's everything you need to know.

Prince Harry and Prince William watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in July 2018
Prince Harry and Prince William watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in July 2018. Picture: Getty

What is Prince Harry's real name?

Prince Harry's real name is Henry Charles Albert David.

Why is Prince Harry called Harry if his name is Henry?

Prince Harry was born on 15th September 1984 to King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.

At the time, the couple announced that Prince Henry would be his official title but that he would be known as Harry to his family and friends.

Over time, Henry was replaced with Harry, which is a common nickname for people with the moniker Henry.

Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in April 2018
Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in April 2018. Picture: Getty

Why does Prince William called Prince Harry Harold?

In the leaked extract from Harry's book, Spare, the Duke of Sussex – in the claims that William attacked him – reveals that his older brother calls him Harold.

Following the alleged incident, in which Harry claims William "grabbed him by the collar", "ripped his necklace" and "knocked him to the floor", the Prince writes that William referred to him as Harold.

In the extract, Harry writes that William said to him: "You don’t need to tell Meg about this", to which he replied: “You mean that you attacked me?"

To this, William allegedly said: “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace in 1985
Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace in 1985. Picture: Getty

So where does the name Harold come from?

It is not clear why William calls his brother Harold, however, we can guess that it comes from the fact that Harry is a nickname for the moniker Harold.

However, this doesn't make much sense if you keep in mind that Harry's real name is not Harold but Henry.

Read more:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Prince Harry said he was 'heartbroken' when the brotherly promise he had made with Prince William was broken

Prince Harry says he was 'heartbroken' when William 'broke brotherly promise'

What happened between Prince Harry and Prince William?

Prince Harry and Prince William feud: Complete timeline of what happened

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a collection of special moments with their son, three-year-old Archie

Harry and Meghan share moment Archie sweetly reacts to Princess Diana picture

The Duchess of Sussex said that she first met Prince William and Kate Middleton when they visited her and Prince Harry for dinner

Meghan Markle details 'jarring' moment she first met William and Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales are all smiles in behind-the-scenes pictures from the Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales share intimate behind-the-scenes pictures from Earthshot Prize
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a new trailer

Prince Harry says 'it's a dirty game' as new Netflix trailer is released

Prince William and Kate have an adorable encounter with a little Palace Guard.

Prince and Princess of Wales charmed by sweet eight-year-old boy dressed as Royal Guard

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release first trailer for Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release first trailer for Netflix documentary

Kate Middleton wearing the same tiara as Princess Diana

Kate Middleton’s sweet nod to Princess Diana as she wears favourite tiara

Norland Nannies have been the childcarers of choice for the rich and famous for over a century.

Nanny at £15,000-a-year training school reveals what it takes to raise a royal