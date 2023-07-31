Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's rental cottages open to guests

Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's rental cottages open to guests. Picture: Getty/ Duchy of Cornwall Holiday Cottages

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Kate Middleton rent out holiday homes through the £1billion Duchy of Cornwall Estate to fund their royal duties.

Prince William, 41, and Kate Middleton, 41, have a number of 5* luxury rental cottages across Cornwall, Wales and the Isles of Scilly which are open to bookings from the public.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took over the properties when they became the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the Coronation of King Charles III.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents are now the managers of the Duchy of Cornwall, a £1billion estate which helps funds their official royal duties.

The Duchy of Cornwall Estate is 685-years-old and covers 0.2 per cent of the land in the UK, and includes a range of beautiful cottages which can be rented out by the public.

Prince William and Kate Middleton pictured on the day of King Charles II and Queen Camilla's Coronation, 2023. Picture: Getty

The properties branch across Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and Wales, with each retreat offering something different for every visitor.

The Restormel, located in Cornwall's Lostwithiel, features thirteen unique holiday cottages including the Dairy House, the Barngate Farmhouse, the Manor House and the Summer House.

On the website, they describe the retreat as "a historic estate of rural beauty" where the countryside around the cottages "is patched with fields and woodland" and only a short drive from the beaches and the famous Eden Project.

Restormel Manor is located one mile from the town of Lostwithiel. Picture: Duchy of Cornwall Holiday Cottages

The interior of the Restormel Cottage reveals tasteful and comfortable decoration and furnishings. Picture: Duchy of Cornwall Holiday Cottages

Meanwhile, the Loskeyle is made up of four retreats in the Cornish countryside area of Bodmin.

They're described on the site as "secluded cottages" set-up in "unspoilt natural beauty" which is "surrounded by fields and farmland that stretch out to the horizon".

They also have four retreats based in the Isles of Scilly, just off the Cornish Coast, where the community of just over 2,000 people enjoy tranquil life in the natural beauty.

The Manor House is the largest and most impressive holiday house at Restormel. Picture: Duchy of Cornwall Holiday Cottages

The website describes the retreats as: "Circled by miles of coastline and designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the landscape is a haven for wildlife. Here, you can see everything from seals, dolphins and puffins to rare ferns and flowers.

"Taking advantage of the unique local microclimate, the Tresco Abbey Garden nurtures open-air exotics from locations such as South America, South Africa and New Zealand."

It goes on: "Largely pedestrianised, the islands are a perfect location for cycling and walking. Collect bicycles or slip on your walking boots for a leisurely trip along the country lanes.

"A scenic coast path loops around St Mary’s, passing beaches and beauty spots that are ideal for picnics. On the water, try your hand at paddleboarding, sailing or sea swimming, or dive beneath the waves for a chance to see one of Scilly’s many famous shipwrecks."

Restormel Cottage sits in a woodland setting overlooking Restormel Castle. Picture: Duchy of Cornwall Holiday Cottages

William and Kate also have the two Wales retreats, based in Myddfai, both parts of the Royal Household Collection.

The beautiful cottages, called the North Range and the West Range, are settled between nature and history, the website writes, with endless fields and farmland surrounding them.

