Are Kate Middleton and Prince William going to have a fourth baby?

Are Kate Middleton and Prince William going to have a fourth baby? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children, but will the Prince and Princess of Wales be adding to their family?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince William, 41, and Kate Middleton, also 41, are the proud parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales bought the nation so much joy when they announced the pregnancies, and have continued to delight us with glimpses into the children's lives as they grow-up.

People can't help but wondering, however, if Kate and William will have anymore children and grow their family further.

Here's what we know, including what Kate Middleton and Prince William have said about having a fourth baby.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, 2022. Picture: Getty

Are Kate Middleton and Prince William having a fourth baby?

While we do not know Prince William and Kate Middleton's plans for their family, the royal couple have previously dropped hints on whether they will be having another baby.

The messages from the couple, however, are very contradictory and the latest admission from the Princess of Wales appears to confirm that their family is complete.

Earlier this year, while visiting organisation Baby Bank, Kate admitted to CEO Rebecca Mistry that she's "been there, done that".

The conversation happened while the pair were folding baby clothes, with Rebecca telling the Princess that some people get baby fever when around the tiny clothes, but that she thinks: "I don’t want to go through that again."

Kate appeared to be on the same page, telling Rebecca: "I’ve been there and done that.”

The Princess of Wales during a visit to The Baby Bank in Windsor, 2023. Picture: Getty

Back in 2022, however, Prince William hinted to the public that his wife may have been becoming broody.

During a visit to Church on the Street in Lancashire, Kate held a baby and was seen cooing over the bundle of joy.

William joked to the parents of the baby: “Don’t give my wife any more ideas", implying his wife wanted to have another child.

Watch the moment here:

Prince William hints Kate Middleton wants another baby

In January 2020, during an engagement in Yorkshire, Kate is believed to have told someone: “I don’t think William wants any more.”

Last October, it seemed that there was a chance of a fourth baby for Kate and William, when a source told US Weekly the Princess of Wales was trying to convince her husband.

“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” a source told the publication at the time: “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

Kate Middleton holds baby Anastasia during a visit to charity Church on the Street, 2022. Picture: Getty

How many children do Prince William and Kate Middleton have, how old are they are when were they born?

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their first child, Prince George, two years after they married.

Prince George, whose full name is George Alexander Louis, was born on 22nd July 2013 and is now 10-years-old.

Prince William and Kate Middleton introduce their son, Prince George, to the world, 2013. Picture: Getty

Two years later, the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Princess Charlotte, full name Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

She was born on 2nd May 2015 and is now eight-years-old.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pictured at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, 2022. Picture: Getty

Their youngest child, Prince Louis, was born on 23rd April 2018 and given the name Louis Arthur Charles. He is now five-years-old.

Read more: