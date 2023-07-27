Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's summer holiday with children

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Kate Middleton have previously taken Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Norfolk, the Isles of Scilly and the Caribbean.

Prince William, 41, and Kate Middleton, 42 – more formally known as the Prince and Princess of Wales – are currently enjoying a much-deserved break from royal duties.

The parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are believed to have officially started their summer break following the final of Wimbledon 2023, which they attended on 16th July with their two eldest children.

While it is not known exactly where the family will be going or what they will be doing over the school holidays, it is believed that a family holiday as well as a visit to Balmoral to see King Charles and Queen Camilla is on the cards.

Here's everything we know about William and Kate's summer plans, including their past vacations.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, 2022. Picture: Getty

How long is Prince William and Kate Middleton's summer break?

The Prince and Princess of Wales always take the summer months off from royal duties to spend time with their children; Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

The royal children all attend Lambrook School, where they moved following the family's relocation to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate. According to the school's website, George, Charlotte and Louis broke up for summer on 6th July, and are set to return at the beginning of September.

Prince William and Kate Middleton pictured in Tresco on the Isles of Scilly, 2016. Picture: Getty

William and Kate did not start their summer break at this time, however, as they were required – with the Princess of Wales being Patron to the Lawn Tennis Association – to attend Wimbledon 2023.

It is believed that following the Men's Wimbledon Final, which took place on 16th July, the family officially started their summer break.

The Prince of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a family trip to Jordan, 2021. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Where do William and Kate go on holiday in the summer?

Of course, it would not be safe for the Royal Family to announce their summer holiday plans, which means it is unknown where the family will be this summer.

In the past, however, the family have been known to visit everywhere from the Caribbean Island of Mustique to Tresco on the Isles of Scilly.

In 2021, the family were confirmed to have visited Jordan as they used a picture from the trip on their annual Christmas card.

Tresco on the Isles of Scilly, however, is a much closer holiday location for the family and where, according to reports, Prince George celebrated his ninth birthday last year.

Kate and William also have their holiday home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham Estate.

Balmoral Castle is located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and has been the Monarch's summer home for decades. Picture: Getty

It is also expected that William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis will spend some of the summer at Balmoral in Scotland where the King and Queen are spending their break.

Prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth II would spend every summer at Balmoral and would arrange for members of her family to visit across the break.

Balmoral is, of course, where Her Majesty the Queen passed away on 8th September 2022.

King Charles II and Queen Camilla are believed to be continuing this tradition, and have travelled to Balmoral for their own vacation this summer.

