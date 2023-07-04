Kate Middleton's mum and sister 'banned' from Wimbledon Royal Box following blunder
4 July 2023, 11:37 | Updated: 4 July 2023, 12:19
The Princess of Wales' family are usually allowed into Wimbledon's Centre Court Royal Box.
Kate Middleton, 41, and her family are keen tennis fans and are often pictured attending the famous tennis tournament.
When the Princess of Wales, who is the Royal Patron of the All England Club, attends Wimbledon, she and her family are given access to the Centre Court Royal Box.
This includes her mother, Carole Middleton, 68, and her sister, Pippa Middleton, 39, who are often pictured looking chic as they attend Wimbledon.
However, one year, the mother and daughter were banned from entering the Royal Box, and it was all down to one big error.
According to HELLO!, Carole and Pippa were turned away from the Royal Box in 2017 because they had arrived to the match late.
They had been hoping to watch Andy Murray battle Benito Paire for a place in the quarter-finals.
However, strict Wimbledon rules state that no one can be let into the Royal Box once a match had started, meaning that they instead had to watch from standard seating.
Carole and Pippa, of course, did not seem too bothered about the blunder and looked in good spirits as they watched Andy Murray win with straight sets.
