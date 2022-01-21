Prince William hints Kate Middleton wants more children during royal outing

21 January 2022, 11:51

Kate Middleton looked taken with little Anastasia as she returned to Royal duties with Prince William
Kate Middleton looked taken with little Anastasia as she returned to Royal duties with Prince William. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to three beautiful children, but has Kate Middleton got her sights set on having another?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William, 39, has hinted his wife Kate Middleton, 40, wants more children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but it appears Kate might want a fourth child.

The hint was dropped by Prince Harry's brother during a royal outing this week, where William and Kate visited charity Church on the Street in Lancashire.

During the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge met with a couple, Trudi and Alistair Barrie, and their baby daughter Anastasia.

Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared in high spirits as they visited Lancashire
Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared in high spirits as they visited Lancashire. Picture: Getty

Kate could not contain her excitement over meeting the little baby, who she ended up holding during the visit.

In footage taken from the day, Kate cooed over the baby as William remarks: "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"

He jokingly added: "Don't take her with you".

Prince William told the couple 'not to give her more ideas' as Kate Middleton held the baby
Prince William told the couple 'not to give her more ideas' as Kate Middleton held the baby. Picture: Getty

This is not the first time the Duchess has shown a desire to have more children, with a similar incident occurring back in February 2019.

The pair were in Northern Ireland on an official visit when Kate confessed to a member of the public she felt "broody" as she met a five-month-old baby.

When asked if there would be a fourth baby by the person, Kate replied: "I think William would be a little worried."

Prince William and Kate Middleton are already parents to three children
Prince William and Kate Middleton are already parents to three children. Picture: Getty

Kate and William first became parents in July 2013 when Prince George was born.

The couple welcomed Princess Charlotte two years later in May of 2015, followed by Prince Louis in April 2018.

