Kate Middleton, Prince William and children George, Charlotte and Louis pose in casual family Christmas card

Kate Middleton and Prince William's family Christmas card has been shared online. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Royal fans have been treated to a look at the Cambridge family’s Christmas card after it was shared online.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are currently getting ready for a royal Christmas in Sandringham with the Queen.

Spreading the Christmas cheer, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been sending out Christmas cards to friends and family - and we’ve been treated to a sneak peek inside one.

A picture of a Christmas card from the family has been circling online, believed to have originally been posted by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty CBE on Twitter.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

The card was addressed to “Dawn” and read “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year”, with a signing off of simply “Catherine”.

The Christmas card picture is a previously unseen shot from the Cambridge’s family photo album, and shows the family in a casual pose during what looks like the summer months.

In the picture, the family are posing on an old-fashioned motorbike, with Prince William sitting his youngest, Prince Louis, at the front of the bike.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is alongside the boys, posing in a blue and white summer dress.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are standing on the side car of the motorbike, the eldest Cambridge child looking the spitting image of his father.

Cambridge Christmas card 2019 pic.twitter.com/Sl5TypeopE — Ace in the Trap (@everoarke7) December 18, 2019

Royal fans were quick to praise the family for the relaxed, casual and natural picture.

One person commented: “A natural family photo and we love it!”, while another wrote: “I love your growing family and just love you pics...please keep them coming!”

Others added that Princess Diana, William’s late mother, would be “very proud” of the family.

