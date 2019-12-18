Prince Louis is the spitting image of older brother George as the royal family arrive at Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Christmas lunch

18 December 2019, 14:37 | Updated: 18 December 2019, 14:42

Kate Middleton drove with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte into the Palace
Kate Middleton drove with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte into the Palace. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Louis looked so grown up as he was pictured in the back of Kate Middleton’s car today, arriving at the Palace.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were in attendance today at the Queen’s traditional Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among a number of members of the royal family, including Princess Beatrice, Mike and Zara Tindall and, surprisingly, Prince Andrew, who arrived at the Palace for the festivities.

However, it was little Prince Louis that stole the show, as he appeared the spitting image to older brother Prince George as he sat in the back of his mum’s car.

Prince Louis is the spitting image of his older brother George
Prince Louis is the spitting image of his older brother George. Picture: PA
Princess Charlotte sat next to Louis for the journey
Princess Charlotte sat next to Louis for the journey. Picture: PA

In the pictures taken of the royals arriving, Prince Louis looks so much more grown up since we last saw him, and is looking more and more like his older brother by the day.

The youngest of Kate and William’s children looked adorable for the annual tradition, dressed in a green Christmas jumper.

Fans of the royals were quick to swoon over the little one, with one commenting on Twitter: “Look at those big eyes and chubby cheeks. Gorgeous little boy.”

Another wrote: “Prince Louis Is The Spitting Image of Prince George He’s Absolutely Gorgeous!!”

Prince William drove in aa separate car with Prince George
Prince William drove in aa separate car with Prince George. Picture: PA

Prince William arrived in a separate car with Prince George in the front, who appeared – as ever – put off by the cameras and crowd.

Princess Charlotte also made a small appearance in the car next to Louis, as mum Kate waved to the crowds.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be wearing a tartan dress for the occasion
The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be wearing a tartan dress for the occasion. Picture: PA

While we haven’t been treated to a long picture of the Duchess of Cambridge’s full outfit, it is believed she is wearing a tartan Emilia Wickstead dress for the occasion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex were not in attendance at the lunch.

However, this was not a surprise as the couple had previously announced they were taking an extended leave of absence from royal duties in order to spend time with Meghan’s mother, Doria.

