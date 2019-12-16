When is the Queen's Christmas Message 2019 speech on TV and what does HRH talk about?

The Queen does a speech every Christmas day. Picture: YouTube

The Queen's Christmas Message has been a tradition since 1932.

Her Royal Highness does a speech on television every year at Christmas and it's become a huge tradition for many families across the UK.

But when is the 2019 speech on TV and what is the speech's history all about? We reveal all...

The Queen will make a 10 minute speech on Christmas day. Picture: YouTube

When is the 2019 Christmas Message on?

The Queen’s Christmas Message will be broadcast on December 25, 2019, at 3 pm on BBC1, ITV, Sky 1 and Sky News and will run for around ten minutes.

For those wanting to listen on the radio rather than watch it on TV then the speech will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 4.

The Christmas message is also shown live on the Royals' YouTube channel, Facebook and you can also download the speech as a podcast.

What does the Queen usually talk about?

Every year there is a theme to the speech but it usually involves the Queen looking back at the year and talking about the biggest events of the past 12 months.

2019's theme hasn't been confirmed yet but it's likely the Queen is going to mention the birth of Meghan and Harry's son, Archie Harrison.

He was born on May 6th and is the seventh in line to the throne, the first son of the Sussexes.

Her Majesty's annual message is aired to all 52 countries of the commonwealth and is one of the only times of year she completely airs her own views, and doesn't lean to the Government for advice.

Usually the speech has a religious slant, as the Queen is Christian with her stating last year "peace on earth and goodwill to all" is "needed as much as ever".

It's also likely that she will mention Brexit and the General Election.

Last year the speech started with a song from a choir. Picture: YouTube

What's the history of the Christmas Day Speech?

The Queen's Christmas Message, previously known as The King's Christmas Message, is a broadcast made by the sovereign of the Commonwealth realms to the Commonwealth of Nations each Christmas.

The tradition began in 1932 with a radio broadcast by King George V on the BBC's Empire Service and since then has evolved into an important part of the Christmas Day celebrations for many in Britain and around the world.

Since 1952, the message has been read by Elizabeth II; today, it is broadcast on television, radio, and the Internet via various providers.