Prince William and Kate Middleton's adorable nicknames for Princess Charlotte revealed

23 December 2021, 12:20

Princess Charlotte's adorable nicknames revealed
Princess Charlotte's adorable nicknames revealed. Picture: Alamy

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly call Princess Charlotte by two nicknames.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don't often speak publicly about their family, but they do occasionally give glimpses into life at home with their three children.

And, in an adorable insight into their parenting style, it's been reported that they have two nicknames for their only daughter.

Prince Willliam has previously referred to Princess Charlotte, six, as 'Mignonette', which means 'small and delicate' in French.

Kate Middleton has previously been heard referring to her daughter as 'Lottie', which is a popular abbreviation of Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte is the second eldest of the Cambridge children
Princess Charlotte is the second eldest of the Cambridge children. Picture: Alamy

During a chat with a member of the public on a visit to Northern Ireland, Kate was told how old their son was.

To this, Kate is said to have replied: "Oh, he’s the same age as Lottie."

Prince William recently offered a rare insight into their home life, after revealing that he has a dance party with his children every morning.

Speaking on Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, as reported by People, he said: "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning."

Princess Charlotte is referred to as 'Lottie' and 'Mignonette'
Princess Charlotte is referred to as 'Lottie' and 'Mignonette'. Picture: Alamy

He added: "I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn,” he described. “So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music."

Prince William revealed that Shakira's Waka Waka is a favourite in their house, saying: "There's a lot of hip movements going along.

"There's a lot of dressing up."

