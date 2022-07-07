Prince William and Kate Middleton looked like a 'young couple on a first date' at charity polo match
7 July 2022, 12:00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked more in love than ever as they embraced each other in rare moments of public displays of affection.
Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, looked very loved-up this week as they attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club.
The Duke of Cambridge played in the match, which raises money for charities close to both him and the Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents bought their family dog, Orla, along for the day and could be seen walking alongside the black cocker spaniel on the grounds of the club.
During their day out, Kate and William looked more in love than ever as they engaged in rare moments of PDA.
The pair shared a hug and a kiss during the prize-giving ceremony and were later pictured walking together with their arms wrapped around one another's waists.
According to body language expert Judi James, the pair looked like "a young couple on a first date".
Speaking to the Mail Online, the expert explained: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's natural and co-ordinated chemistry together is easily illustrated during these kisses and other PDAs at polo.
“They manage to perform the more formal reward kiss perfectly while giving hints and cues to signal the actual depth of their relationship and how they would normally behave with more intimacy when they were out of public view."
She added: "They later walked off with their arms around each other’s waists, like a young couple on a first date. Their eye contact as they close in for the kiss - this level of close-quarters eye contact shows a very loving relationship.
"Kate’s eye-gaze even moves down to William’s lips, which is a flirtatious gesture."
For the day, Kate looked gorgeous in a white Emilia Wickstead dress, which she teamed with a pair of Camilla Elphick shoes and a pair of Sezane earrings.
As William played in the match, the Duchess of Cambridge could be seen conversing with friends and sipping on a glass of Pimms.
She was also spotted petting Orla and keeping the canine entertained during the match.
The cocker spaniel is believed to have joined the Cambridge family in 2020 after James Middleton, Kate's brother, welcomed a litter.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton look loved-up as they attend Wimbledon
- Camilla commissions Kate Middleton to photograph her for magazine cover
- Kate Middleton spotted blowing her parents a kiss in sweet Wimbledon moment