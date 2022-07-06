Kate Middleton spotted blowing her parents a kiss in sweet Wimbledon moment
6 July 2022, 14:52
The Duchess of Cambridge's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, also attended Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Kate Middleton, 40, and her husband Prince William, 40, attended Wimbledon on Tuesday in their first outing to the tennis tournament this year.
The Duchess of Cambridge attends the sporting event every year without fail as she is patron to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
But it's not just Kate who has a passion for tennis, as her family are often seen attending the event as well.
On Tuesday, Michael and Carole Middleton were also in the crowd of Centre Court, which lead to a sweet interaction being caught on camera between the parents and their daughter.
The moment happened when Kate and William first arrived at their seats in the Royal Box, and as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got comfortable, Kate could be seen scanning the crowd for her parents.
When she caught their eye, she sweetly blew a kiss to them and waved.
The Duchess of Cambridge looking for her parents in the royal box and blowing a kiss to greet them 😍— The BRF 👑 (@BRFguards) July 5, 2022
What a sweet daughter 🥰#Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/bZC9b6T93s
Michael and Carole were also seated in the Royal Box at Centre Court, but away from the royal couple.
For the outing, Carole Middleton wore a floral dress which she teamed with a straw bag, sunglasses and drop earrings.
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton opted for a Alessandra Rich polka dot dress for the day at Wimbledon, which she teamed with heels from the same designer and a Mulberry handbag.
She finished off the look with her favourite Finlay & Co sunglasses, a pair of pearl earrings and her official Wimbledon bow brooch.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton look loved-up as they attend Wimbledon
- Prince William and Kate Middleton 'moving family to Windsor Estate' to be closer to the Queen
- Camilla commissions Kate Middleton to photograph her for magazine cover