Kate Middleton spotted blowing her parents a kiss in sweet Wimbledon moment

The Duchess of Cambridge looked very happy when she spotted her parents in the crowd. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, also attended Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton, 40, and her husband Prince William, 40, attended Wimbledon on Tuesday in their first outing to the tennis tournament this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the sporting event every year without fail as she is patron to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

But it's not just Kate who has a passion for tennis, as her family are often seen attending the event as well.

On Tuesday, Michael and Carole Middleton were also in the crowd of Centre Court, which lead to a sweet interaction being caught on camera between the parents and their daughter.

Michael and Carole Middleton were also sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court. Picture: Getty

The moment happened when Kate and William first arrived at their seats in the Royal Box, and as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got comfortable, Kate could be seen scanning the crowd for her parents.

When she caught their eye, she sweetly blew a kiss to them and waved.

The Duchess of Cambridge looking for her parents in the royal box and blowing a kiss to greet them 😍



What a sweet daughter 🥰#Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/bZC9b6T93s — The BRF 👑 (@BRFguards) July 5, 2022

Michael and Carole were also seated in the Royal Box at Centre Court, but away from the royal couple.

For the outing, Carole Middleton wore a floral dress which she teamed with a straw bag, sunglasses and drop earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue polka dress for the day at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton opted for a Alessandra Rich polka dot dress for the day at Wimbledon, which she teamed with heels from the same designer and a Mulberry handbag.

She finished off the look with her favourite Finlay & Co sunglasses, a pair of pearl earrings and her official Wimbledon bow brooch.