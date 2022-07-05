Camilla commissions Kate Middleton to photograph her for magazine cover

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge photographed her husband's step mother for the latest edition of Country Life.

Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, has been revealed to have commissioned Kate Middleton, 40, to photograph her for Country Life magazine.

Prince Charles' wife is acting as guest editor for the publication's 125th anniversary and in turn is appearing on the cover.

The collaboration is also to mark the Duchess of Cornwall's 75th birthday later this month.

For the special shoot, Camilla decided to ask the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a keen photographer, to take the pictures.

The Duchess of Cambridge photographed Camilla for her cover shoot of Country Life magazine. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/Country Life

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother is patron of the Royal Photographic Society and is known to photograph her family for special events like birthdays and anniversaries.

The front cover picture of Camilla shows the Duchess dressed in a blue floral dress with a matching cardigan as she sits in her garden.

Prince Charles' wife can be seen beaming at the camera as she holds a wooden basket of flowers.

The Duchess of Cornwall, as photographed by The Duchess of Cambridge for Country Life https://t.co/KJD3O9pfCU pic.twitter.com/bia0jzOwx1 — Country Life (@Countrylifemag) July 5, 2022

In a behind-the-scenes picture shared on Twitter by Country Life, Kate Middleton can be seen at work snapping shots of Camilla in the same garden.

And it appears that Kate's pictures have gone down a treat with the publication, who are keen to hire her again in the future.

Mark Hedges, editor-in-chief of Country Life magazine, said: “We are thrilled to have our guest editor captured so magnificently by royal photographer the Duchess of Cambridge.

“We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of the Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by the Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine and we are honoured to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful photograph."

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will appear on the cover of Country Life's July issue. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/Country Life

He added: “The photographs are superb and we would be delighted to offer the Duchess of Cambridge another commission!”

