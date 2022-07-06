Kate Middleton and Prince William take family dog Orla to charity polo match

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bought their family dog along to the Royal Polo match. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the black cocker spaniel into their family in 2020.

Kate Middleton, 40, and Prince William, 40, were in Egham on Wednesday afternoon as they attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured walking along the outskirts of the pitch with polo manager Andrew Tucker at one point, while Kate was later pictured chatting with friends as William played.

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not in attendance, one member of the family was bought along for the day; the family's gorgeous dog Orla.

In some of the pictures from the day, William and Kate can be seen casually walking alongside the canine, who appears very well trained as she remains off the lead.

Kate Middleton dressed in a white Emilia Wickstead dress for the event. Picture: Getty

For the event, the Duchess wore a white Emilia Wickstead dress with a pair of heeled sandals.

She completed her look with hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are believed to have welcomed Orla into their family at some point in 2020. Picture: Shutterstock

Prince William played in the match which raises money for charities connected to himself and the Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Getty

Prince William took part in the Royal Charity Polo match, which raises funds for charities supported by both him and the Duchess of Cambridge.

While he played, Kate could be seen sipping on a glass of what looked like Pimms as she kept Orla busy.

The Duchess of Cambridge sipped on a Pimms as she watched the match. Picture: Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed her white dress with heeled sandals, sunglasses and hoop earrings. Picture: Shutterstock

The Cambridge family are believed to have welcomed Orla into their family back in 2020 following the death of their nine-year-old family dog, Lupo.

It is believed Kate and William were given Orla by James Middleton, who welcomed a litter of cocker spaniels in May of the same year.

At the time, James revealed on social media that his dog Luna had given birth to six healthy puppies and that they all had "lovely homes waiting for them".

We first met Orla in May this year when she featured in Princess Charlotte's birthday portraits, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.