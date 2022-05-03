Kate and William share first picture of family dog as her special name is revealed

The Cambridge Family have shared the first picture of their dog. Picture: Getty/The Duchess of Cambridge

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared the first picture of their new family dog, Orla the black cocker spaniel.

Kate Middleton, 40, and Prince William, 39, have shared the first picture of their new family dog.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's black cocker spaniel made an appearance in Princess Charlotte's birthday portraits, released by the couple over the weekend.

In one of the beautiful photographs, taken by Kate, Charlotte can be seen with her arm around the gorgeous dog as she smiles to the camera.

Now, it has also been revealed that the Cambridge's family dog is called Orla.

Princess Charlotte posed with Orla the cocker spaniel in her birthday pictures. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Orla seems to be a pretty fitting name for the canine as it comes from a Celtic origin meaning 'golden princess'.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are believed to have welcome Orla into their home at some point in 2020.

Kate and William's first dog, Lupo, passed away in November 2020. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The royal couple received the puppy from Kate's brother, James Middleton, who announced in May 2020 on Instagram that his dog Luna had given birth to six healthy puppies.

In the post he shared that he wasn't keeping the puppies and that they all had "lovely homes waiting for them".

Orla became part of the Cambridge Family around the time they lost their first family dog, Lupo.

Kate and William announced in November 2020 that Lupo had passed away, writing in a statement: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."

The couple welcomed Lupo into their family back in 2012, around a year before they welcomed their first child, Prince George.

