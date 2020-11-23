Kate Middleton and Prince William announce tragic death of their dog Lupo

Kate Middleton and Prince William said Lupo was the 'heart' of their family. Picture: PA/Getty/Instagram-Kensington Royal

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that their beloved dog, Lupo, has passed away.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's dog, Lupo, has died.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the tragic news on Sunday, saying that he "has been the heart" of their family for the past nine years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced Lupo's death over the weekend. Picture: Getty

Kate and William have had the dog for nine years. Picture: Getty

Posting a shot of the black English cocker spaniel on their Instagram page, the couple wrote: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away.

"He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

Lupo made an appearance in a number of special family photos. Picture: PA

Lupo was their family dog, who had made many appearances alongside the family over the years.

The canine was bred from a dog owned by Kate's parents and was given to the family as a gift.

James Middleton, the Duchess' brother, has also shared a message following Lupo's death.

On his Instagram, he wrote: "It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old.

"Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist."

Lupo was bred from a dog belonging to Kate's parents. Picture: Instagram-Kensington Royal/ Matt Porteous

He continued: "Many people over the years have reached out to me about the pain of losing a dog and for most, the loss of a dog is, in almost every way comparable to the loss of a Human loved one. The pain I felt from loosing my first dog Tilly back in 2017 still hurts and on hearing the news about Lupo brought a wave of emotions flooding back.

"There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I’ve said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo.

"Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy."

