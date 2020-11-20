The Queen and Prince Philip mark wedding anniversary with cards from great grandchildren

20 November 2020, 08:51 | Updated: 20 November 2020, 08:57

The Queen and Prince Phillip married in 1947
The Queen and Prince Phillip married in 1947. Picture: PA Images

The Queen and Prince Philip can be seen reading a homemade tribute from great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary by releasing a sweet new photo.

Taking to the official Royal Instagram page, they can be seen opening a card from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

The homemade gift was created by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and has a big 73 drawn on the front.

Taken in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle earlier this week, The Queen is smiling, while Prince Phillip reads the card.

The picture, taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, also shows a small pile of anniversary cards and letters on a nearby table.

Read More: Is the Queen spending Christmas at Sandringham and who will be there?

Alongside the photo, a caption reads: “This new image has been released to mark the 73rd wedding anniversary of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh tomorrow.

“In the photograph Her Majesty and His Royal Highness are seen looking at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers.

“The photograph was taken by @Chrisjacksongetty in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle earlier this week.”

The Queen, 94, married Philip Mountbatten, 99, on 20 November 1947 when she was just 21-years-old.

The Queen married Prince Phillip in November 1947
The Queen married Prince Phillip in November 1947. Picture: PA Images

After more than seven decades together, the couple now have four children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The Queen and the duke, who has retired from public duties, are spending lockdown isolating at Windsor Castle.

Despite the current Covid-19 restrictions, it looks like Her Majesty will still be heading to Sandringham this Christmas but with a much shorter guest list.

Reports claim that royal aides have already drawn up the plans of who will be getting an invite to the Norfolk estate.

A source told The Sun of written contingency plans restricting the "Christmas six" alongside the Queen to Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla and William and Kate.

The insider revealed: "There are contingency plans in place just in case the COVID-19 restrictions and rule of six still apply at Christmas."

Now Read: Royal Mint release new Christopher Robin 50p coin on 100th anniversary

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christmas will look very different this year

Families told to swap Christmas dinners for ‘picnics in the park’

UK retail sales volumes grow for sixth consecutive month

UK & World

Public sector net borrowing hits £22.3bn in October as debt pile grows

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity fans think the castle has central heating

I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced the castle has heating after spotting stars wearing T-shirts

TV & Movies

Shane Richie is sure to be missing his family while in the I'm A Celebrity castle

Shane Richie children: How many kids does he have and how old are they?

TV & Movies

The third Harry Potter film has been voted the best...

Prisoner of Azkaban voted best Harry Potter film

TV & Movies

Darragh Ennis is the new Chaser

The Chase's new Chaser: Who is Darragh Ennis and when was he a contestant?

TV & Movies

The mum demanded compensation after she found her children eating chicken nuggets

Furious mum demands babysitter pays £450 in 'emotional damage' after feeding vegetarian kids chicken nuggets

Lifestyle

Emma Corrin has responded to criticism of The Crown's depiction of Princess Diana

Emma Corrin responds to criticism of the portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown

TV & Movies