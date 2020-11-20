The Queen and Prince Philip mark wedding anniversary with cards from great grandchildren

The Queen and Prince Phillip married in 1947. Picture: PA Images

The Queen and Prince Philip can be seen reading a homemade tribute from great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary by releasing a sweet new photo.

Taking to the official Royal Instagram page, they can be seen opening a card from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

The homemade gift was created by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and has a big 73 drawn on the front.

Taken in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle earlier this week, The Queen is smiling, while Prince Phillip reads the card.

The picture, taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, also shows a small pile of anniversary cards and letters on a nearby table.

Alongside the photo, a caption reads: “This new image has been released to mark the 73rd wedding anniversary of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh tomorrow.

“In the photograph Her Majesty and His Royal Highness are seen looking at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers.

“The photograph was taken by @Chrisjacksongetty in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle earlier this week.”

The Queen, 94, married Philip Mountbatten, 99, on 20 November 1947 when she was just 21-years-old.

The Queen married Prince Phillip in November 1947. Picture: PA Images

After more than seven decades together, the couple now have four children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The Queen and the duke, who has retired from public duties, are spending lockdown isolating at Windsor Castle.

Despite the current Covid-19 restrictions, it looks like Her Majesty will still be heading to Sandringham this Christmas but with a much shorter guest list.

Reports claim that royal aides have already drawn up the plans of who will be getting an invite to the Norfolk estate.

A source told The Sun of written contingency plans restricting the "Christmas six" alongside the Queen to Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla and William and Kate.

The insider revealed: "There are contingency plans in place just in case the COVID-19 restrictions and rule of six still apply at Christmas."

