Why Princess Charlotte will not become a Duchess when she grows up

Princess Charlotte will not automatically become a Duchess when she grows up. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Princess Charlotte is likely not to become a Duchess when she is older.

This is according to royal tradition, which states that her siblings Prince George and Prince Louis will be given Duke titles when they marry. So, why won't Charlotte?

According to tradition, Charlotte will only become a Duchess if she marries a Duke, whereas her brothers won't need to marry anyone in particular to be given the title of Duke.

Charlotte won't automatically be given the title on her wedding day, as this is reserved for male descendants only.

Princess Charlotte may become Princess Royal when she grows up, the same title given to Princess Anne. Picture: Getty

However, with the Monarchy moving on, and equality becoming more important to the establishment, it is possible Charlotte could end up with a Duchess title in the end, depending on the Sovereign's decision.

If the little Princess was not given the title of Duchess, she may take on the title of Princess Royal when her father, Prince William, ascends the throne.

This is the title currently used by the Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, and is usually reserved for the eldest daughter of the Queen or King.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

Royal author Duncan Larcombe explained to Town and Country magazine: "The title of Princess Royal is traditionally bestowed on the eldest daughter of the monarch.

"It is a title that remains for life, so Princess Charlotte will have to wait at least until the death of the current Princess Royal."

Meanwhile Marlene Koenig, Royal Historian, thinks that there will be changes made to royal title tradition in the future.

She told Hello! magazine: "Now with gender equal succession, I think it would be more possible to grant a peerage to Charlotte.

"Prince Louis will get one when he marries, so it would only be fair if Charlotte was named a Duchess on her wedding day.

"She and her children will be ahead of Louis’ line in the succession."

Princess Charlotte could become a Duchess one day if the Monarchy changes traditions. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

There was once a time when Louis would sit above Charlotte in the line of succession because of their genders, but in 2013 this all changed with the The Succession to the Crown Act 2013.

It means that the line of succession is created through birth order and not gender.

