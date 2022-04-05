Kate Middleton's subtle tribute to the Queen even when she's not looking

The Duchess of Cambridge could be seen bowing as the Queen walked past her. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have been 'maintaining standards' even when the Queen was unaware.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton, 40, has been applauded for her respect towards the Queen after a clip from last week's memorial service resurfaced.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey last Tuesday alongside Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as well as other members of the Royal Family.

The Queen was the last to arrive at the Abbey, and walked down the aisle before taking her seat at the front of the attendees.

It was in the moment the Queen passed Kate Middleton that royal fans spotted the Duchess of Cambridge bowing to the Monarch.

Kate Middleton has been applauded for 'maintaining standards'. Picture: Getty

While no one else in the rows surrounding her appeared to, and even though the Queen was not looking or conversing with Kate, she still made a conscious decision to bow.

Some royal fans have said that the mother-of-three is "maintaining standards" even when the Queen is unaware.

Watch the moment here:

The Duchess of Cambridge curtsies as the Queen walks past.



Maintaining standards even when Her Majesty can’t see it. Utter Class 👌



She gets the brief. #GodSavetheQueen pic.twitter.com/rx4Jcij6nv — Stephen James (@StephenJamesGBR) April 1, 2022

One person commented: "The curtsy is a sign of respect, not submission, to The Queen. In this instance, freely given. The Duchess of Cambridge did not have to do it and I did not see anyone else do it. Therefore it was done with the upmost respect toward her Majesty."

Another person shared: "Catherine is simply the Ultimate Royal standard. Class and Elegance through and through."

The Queen dressed in Prince Philip's livery colour of Edinburgh Green for the memorial service. Picture: Getty

A third commented: "This captured, for me, a very moving moment. Respect to the glorious Queen."

Read more Royal Tour news: