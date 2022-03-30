Kate and William's subtle parenting move at memorial service you might have missed
30 March 2022, 16:42
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bought Prince George and Princess Charlotte along to the memorial service for Prince Philip this week.
Listen to this article
Kate Middleton, 40, and Prince William, 39, attended a special memorial service for the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at Westminster Abbey.
In a surprising turn of events, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bought along their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, leaving their youngest, Prince Louis, at home.
While the event, also attended by the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and other members of the Royal Family, must have been overwhelming for the young royals, they were very well behaved.
- The code words Kate Middleton uses to tell her kids they're acting up
- Five ways 'relatable' Kate Middleton continuously shows us she's just like us
- Rarely seen pictures of Kate and William that give us a sneak-peek inside their relationship
And while many people may not have spotted it, experts have picked up on the parenting decisions Kate and William made for the event.
Body language expert Inbaal Honigman explained that the couple used "subtle moves" to make sure their children felt "secure" during the service.
The expert pointed out to Tyla the moment Prince George stopped for a short time outside Westminster Abbey before entering.
Inbaal noted: "Immediately at that moment, his dad puts two hands on his shoulders and guides him.
"They walk up hand-in-hand and throughout the entire shaking of hands, William demonstrates to his child what to do."
In the same way, Kate Middleton helped guide Charlotte through the event, showing her where to go and what to do.
The expert pointed out how Kate's hand is "very, very rarely off Charlotte's shoulder or back" during the televised event.
Inbaal believes this strong physical approach was a "deliberate" decision made by Kate and William.
She explains: "We all remember the vision of William and Harry [at Princess Diana's funeral] walking behind the coffin, nobody holding their hand, each one totally alone.
"So this handling, this keeping the children secure, I believe, was a very deliberate parenting decision that Kate and William had taken beforehand."
Read more Royal News:
- The Queen 'sheds a tear' for her beloved Prince Philip at memorial service
- Royal fans spot sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice
- How Prince George tracks his parents' travels while they're on Royal Tours