Kate and William's subtle parenting move at memorial service you might have missed

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on their best behaviour at Westminster Abbey for the memorial service. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bought Prince George and Princess Charlotte along to the memorial service for Prince Philip this week.

Kate Middleton, 40, and Prince William, 39, attended a special memorial service for the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at Westminster Abbey.

In a surprising turn of events, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bought along their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, leaving their youngest, Prince Louis, at home.

While the event, also attended by the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and other members of the Royal Family, must have been overwhelming for the young royals, they were very well behaved.

And while many people may not have spotted it, experts have picked up on the parenting decisions Kate and William made for the event.

Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed close to their children as they attended the special service for the late Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman explained that the couple used "subtle moves" to make sure their children felt "secure" during the service.

The expert pointed out to Tyla the moment Prince George stopped for a short time outside Westminster Abbey before entering.

Inbaal noted: "Immediately at that moment, his dad puts two hands on his shoulders and guides him.

"They walk up hand-in-hand and throughout the entire shaking of hands, William demonstrates to his child what to do."

Kate Middleton helped guide Princess Charlotte through the event. Picture: Getty

In the same way, Kate Middleton helped guide Charlotte through the event, showing her where to go and what to do.

The expert pointed out how Kate's hand is "very, very rarely off Charlotte's shoulder or back" during the televised event.

Prince William was always close by Prince George to help him through the service. Picture: Getty

Inbaal believes this strong physical approach was a "deliberate" decision made by Kate and William.

She explains: "We all remember the vision of William and Harry [at Princess Diana's funeral] walking behind the coffin, nobody holding their hand, each one totally alone.

"So this handling, this keeping the children secure, I believe, was a very deliberate parenting decision that Kate and William had taken beforehand."

