The code words Kate Middleton uses to tell her kids they're acting up

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton has a simple way of keeping her children in line, especially when they're out in public.

Kate Middleton, 39, is a proud mum to six-year-old Prince George, four-year-old Princess Charlotte and one-year-old Prince Louis.

And while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's kids are at a slightly temperamental age, the royal couple have a great way of leading their children through public events without a hiccup – usually.

Kate, for example, is said to have a special technique for when they're acting up, and it is especially helpful when in public or attending a royal engagement with the little ones.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Cambridge has a coded phrase she uses to tell her children they are acting up.

The publication reports that instead of using the words "calm down" when George and Charlotte are getting carried away, she tells them "let's take a break".

This notifies them that it is time to bring it down slightly, and often includes having some solo time alone to do a silent activity such as reading or a puzzle.

Kate and William are said to use this technique when they're both in public and behind closed doors.

Founder of Essential Parent and the author of the Calm and Happy Toddler, Dr. Rebecca Chicot, told The Sun: "It’s very hard for any parent to have to parent in public."

Chicot went on to add that, as well as code words, Kate also has a special gift of physically communicating with her children.

The expert explained: "She seems to be good at making warm contact 'touch to the head' which is a nice connection.

"She gets down to their level to talk to them but let’s them be children. She has a lovely balance of sensitivity and gentle boundaries.

"She doesn’t expect them to behave like little adults and knows that children go through perfectly natural stages like tantrums."

Chicot went on: "Kate is a sensitive and warm mum.

"This is a called an authoritative style of parenting that is now encouraged. This is compared to an autocratic parenting that was encouraged in some circles in Victorian times (e.g. children should be seen and not heard)."