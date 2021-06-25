Kate Middleton's most genius fashion hacks revealed, from 'sticky' tights to invisible hairnets

Kate Middleton knows how to keep her look polished all day long. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton knows how to put together a royal engagement look, and she also knows how to keep it looking perfect all day long.

Kate Middleton, 39, has been attending royal engagements as part of the Royal Family for ten years now, and it's safe to say she knows what she's doing when it comes to dressing for the occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge has become a style icon across the world with her chic and classic looks, which she turns out time and time again.

But being in the spotlight as much as she is, and with all eyes on her at royal events, it's no surprise that Kate has a few fashion hacks up her sleeve to deal with potential mishaps.

Kate Middleton turns to her handy hacks to make sure she looks picture perfect all day long. Picture: Getty

From oversized shoes, to the hairnet you never spotted, there are Kate's top fashion hacks:

Tights with sticky pads

Kate Middleton rarely puts a foot wrong – literally. The Duchess of Cambridge has managed to attend hundreds of royal engagements in stiletto heels without taking a tumble or losing a shoe.

And while we're sure Kate's elegance has a lot to do with it, it might also be because of the special tights she wears out and about while working.

In a number of pictures from outings, Kate can be seen wearing tights with sticky strips lined across the sole of the foot area. These are put in place to keep her heels in place, which are often oversized – but we'll get to that later.

While we don't know exactly where Kate shops for her genius tights, we know John Lewis sell them for only £6.00.

Kate Middleton wears special tights with gripping on the base of the foot to help her shoes stay in place. Picture: Getty

Invisible hairnets

One of Kate's most stand-out features has to be her long, luscious and shiny locks. Whether she's got her hair down or in a neat do, her hair is always perfection.

However, with the British weather being unpredictable 365 days of the year, it's important Kate has a way to keep her up-dos from loosening and falling victim to fly-aways.

For this, Kate has a very cheap and easy solution – a very, very fine hairnet. On many occasions, the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing the almost-invisible hairnets to keep her styles in place.

What's so genius about this hack is that unless you've very close to Kate, you'd never spot the netting over the hair.

Kate Middleton's hairnets are so hidden you could only spot them very close-up. Picture: Getty

Oversized shoes

Being on your feet all day can be tough work – especially if you're rocking stiletto heels, which Kate often does.

In order to make sure she doesn't fall victim to blisters, Kate will take a leaf out of Hollywood's finest – wear shoes too big for you.

The Duchess has often been spotted wearing shoes with a little moving room left in order to stay comfortable.

Weighted Skirts

Kate Middleton could have turned to the Queen's old trick to help with windy situations like this. Picture: Getty

As we said before, British weather can make the perfect royal outing tricky – especially for the royal ladies if they have opted for a dress or skirt.

To avoid a seriously embarrassing moment in front of countless photographers and members of the public, royal ladies have a secret hack to stop it from ever happening.

It turns out they use lead weights, which are placed into the hems of their clothes to keep everything staying down.

One of the Queen's couturiers, Stewart Parvin told the Daily Mail that he sews small lead weights, which are usually used for curtains, into the hems of her clothes, which prevents her skirt from blowing up in the wind.

If we're betting people, we'd guess the Queen would have handed that hack down to Kate.