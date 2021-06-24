First look at new film of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'escape from the palace'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life has been made into a film.

A trailer for the brand new film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance has been released.

The controversial TV movie - made by Lifetime - tells the story of the Duke and Duchess’ plans to leave the Royal Family, as well as their recent interview with Oprah.

In a 20-second teaser, which was shared on the network's social media accounts, actors Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton can be seen transforming into the royal couple.

Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton are playing Harry and Meghan. Picture: Lifetime

There are also several heated discussions, with Harry, 36, telling his wife at one point: “I see you literally being hounded to death and I’m helpless to stop it.”

Meghan, 39, then replies: “I am the person who is strong and gets things right. I can’t lose you.”

The video also sees the actors recreating the tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview, which saw Meghan claim that she was ‘silenced’ by Harry’s family.

Meghan and Harry's life has been made into a film. Picture: PA Images

Other clips show Jordan wearing a military uniform, before Harry was stripped of his honorary titles.

It even features a sweet portrayal of their son, Archie.

And it’s fair to say fans are divided over the clip, with one person commenting: “‘Omg I can’t stop cringing. That’s got to be the biggest cringe fest.”

But another wrote: “Excited to watch,” while a third added: “I can't wait!! ❤️”

We don’t know much else about the film, but according to Deadline, it will be a fictionalised account of "what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”

The publication said: “It will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that "The Firm" was not defending them against the press's attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother's untimely death.”

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is set to premiere this autumn.