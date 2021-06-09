Harry and Meghan reveal they did ask the Queen to use the name Lilibet

Harry and Meghan said that they would not have named their daughter Lilibet had the Queen not been supportive over the decision. Picture: Getty/ Misan Harriman

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have insisted they had permission from the Queen to use the name Lilibet for their daughter, despite reports Her Majesty was unaware.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 39, have revealed that they did reach out to the Queen after their baby girl was born – before the public announcement – and asked her permission to use her special pet-name 'Lilibet'.

The couple, who are already parents to Archie Harrison, welcomed their second child this month, a baby girl they named Lilibet Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their newborn after the Queen, who was often called Lilibet by close family members.

While a touching gesture to his grandmother, there were some concerns amongst royal fans whether the couple had reached out the the head of the Royal Family to ask permission to use the meaningful name.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet Diana on June 4. Picture: Getty

This week, a Palace source told the BBC that the Queen was unaware that the name was being used and that the couple had not asked her for permission.

However, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry have insisted they did speak to the Queen about using the name Lilibet and that she was 'supportive' over the choice of name.

Harry and Meghan said they spoke to the Queen before Lilibet's birth was announced to the world. Picture: Getty

The statement said: "The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement - in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called.

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

The Queen was among other members of the Royal Family to congratulate Meghan and Harry over the birth of their baby girl.

In a statement shared on social media, the Royal Family stated: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news."

Meghan and Harry are yet to share a picture of the newborn, who was born in Santa Barbara earlier this month. Picture: Misan Harriman

The special meaning behind 'Lilibet' explained

Lilibet is a special name in the royal family as it is a pet name the late Prince Philip would often use for his wife the Queen.

Her Majesty first adopted this name when she was just a toddler and struggled to pronounce her real name – Elizabeth.

It is believed Lilibet was a nickname her grandfather, King George V, used for her as a way of mocking her inability to form the word Elizabeth.

Since then, the loving nickname has stuck and is used by many members of the royal family, especially her late husband Prince Philip.