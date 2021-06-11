Kate Middleton says she 'can't wait to meet' Lilibet Diana during outing

11 June 2021, 14:56

Kate Middleton joined Dr Jill Biden in Cornwall during the G7 Summit
Kate Middleton joined Dr Jill Biden in Cornwall during the G7 Summit. Picture: Getty/Misan Harriman
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has spoken publicly for the first time about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn baby girl.

Kate Middleton, 39, told pupils at Connor Downs Academy today that she "can't wait to meet" Lilibet Diana.

Lilibet is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn baby girl, who the couple welcomed last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a statement of congratulations to Meghan and Harry after the birth was announced, but this is the first time Kate has spoken publicly about the Duke and Duchess' of Sussex's baby news.

Kate – who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – made the comment while out in Cornwall with Dr Jill Biden as part of the G7 Summit.

Kate Middleton said she couldn't wait to meet Meghan and Harry's new baby
Kate Middleton said she couldn't wait to meet Meghan and Harry's new baby. Picture: Getty
Kate and Jill met for the first time in Cornwall today
Kate and Jill met for the first time in Cornwall today. Picture: Getty

The pair visited pupils at Connor Downs Academy, where Kate told the students: "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her."

Lilibet was born on June 4, with Meghan and Harry announcing the birth just days later on their website, Archwell.

Kate and William were quick to congratulate the pair on their new baby, writing on their social media: "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.

"Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Meghan gave birth to baby Lilibet on June 4
Meghan gave birth to baby Lilibet on June 4. Picture: Getty

The special meaning behind 'Lilibet' explained

Lilibet is a special name in the royal family as it is a pet name the late Prince Philip would often use for his wife the Queen.

Her Majesty first adopted this name when she was just a toddler and struggled to pronounce her real name – Elizabeth.

It is believed Lilibet was a nickname her grandfather, King George V, used for her as a way of mocking her inability to form the word Elizabeth.

Since then, the loving nickname has stuck and is used by many members of the royal family, especially her late husband Prince Philip.

