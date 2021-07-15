Rarely seen pictures of Kate and William that give us a sneak-peek inside their relationship

Married for ten years and still crazy about each other! Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William are always professional when out in public carrying out royal duties, but every now and again an intimate moment between the couple is captured.

Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, 39, have been married over ten years now, and their relationship looks stronger than ever.

With a busy calendar packed full of royal engagements, and three young children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – the couple are kept very busy, but appear to still have time for romance.

While out and about performing royal duties, the couple are usually always focused on the event and remain very professional, however, there is the odd moment we get a sneak-peek inside their loving relationship, whether it be a kiss, a cuddle or a meaningful look to one another.

We're taking a look at some of the sweetest moments captured between the future King and Queen, starting with their latest outing at Wimbledon this month.

Wimbledon, July 2021

Kate and William couldn't stop laughing and joking together as they watched the tennis. Picture: Getty

Kate and William attended the final day of Wimbledon 2021. Picture: Getty

India, April 2016

Kate and William look lovingly at each other during a trip to India. Picture: Getty

Olympics London, August 2012

William and Kate celebrate in the crowd of the Olympics back in 2012. Picture: Getty

Princess Eugenie's wedding, October 2018

William places a hand on the back of his wife as they leave the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Picture: Getty

Canada, July 2011

William and Kate share a sweet embrace during a royal trip to Canada. Picture: Getty

Scotland, July 2014

Kate and William hold hands as they watch swimming together. Picture: Getty

Eton College, March 2006

William gives Kate a kiss as she visits him at Eton College. Picture: Getty

Christmas Day Service, December 2017