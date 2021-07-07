Kate Middleton 'rushed out of Wimbledon' after receiving message to isolate

Kate Middleton quickly left Wimbledon after receiving the message to self-isolate. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently self-isolating at Kensington Palace after being informed she had been close to someone with the virus.

Kate Middleton, 39, reportedly rushed out of Wimbledon after learning she needed to self-isolate.

The Duchess of Cambridge was attending the tennis tournament on Friday last week, where she was cheering on Dan Evans.

However, Kate's day is believed to have been cut short when she received a personal call letting her know she had been in close contact with someone who had later tested positive for the virus.

The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to have left the tennis at 5pm.

Kate Middleton was at Wimbledon on Friday to watch Dan Evans play. Picture: Getty

It was originally reported that Kate was 'pinged' on the NHS Test & Trace app, but now The Times has revealed she received the information through a personal phone call.

Kensington Palace announced the news that the Duchess would be isolating earlier this week, writing in a statement: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly rushed out of the tennis venue when hearing the news. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to have taken lateral flow tests – which came back negative - before she attended the tennis tournament, as well as prior to her visit to Wembley Stadium earlier in the week to watch England play.

This is according to Town & Country, who report that Kate also takes tests twice a week as part of the royal household's testing program.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also double vaccinated, having received her first Covid-19 vaccine back in May at London's Science Museum, and her second some time after that.

Kate Middleton is double vaccinated and is believed to have taken a lateral flow test before her trip to Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

The self-isolation means Kate will miss a number of royal engagements, leaving Prince William to attend them alone.

On Tuesday The Duke of Cambridge attended the Service of Thanksgiving for the NHS at St Paul's Cathedral, an engagement Kate was going to also attend.

Later in the day, he went on to host a 'Big Tea' for members of the NHS at Buckingham Palace.