Kate Middleton 'rushed out of Wimbledon' after receiving message to isolate

7 July 2021, 08:50

Kate Middleton quickly left Wimbledon after receiving the message to self-isolate
Kate Middleton quickly left Wimbledon after receiving the message to self-isolate. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently self-isolating at Kensington Palace after being informed she had been close to someone with the virus.

Kate Middleton, 39, reportedly rushed out of Wimbledon after learning she needed to self-isolate.

The Duchess of Cambridge was attending the tennis tournament on Friday last week, where she was cheering on Dan Evans.

However, Kate's day is believed to have been cut short when she received a personal call letting her know she had been in close contact with someone who had later tested positive for the virus.

The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to have left the tennis at 5pm.

Kate Middleton was at Wimbledon on Friday to watch Dan Evans play
Kate Middleton was at Wimbledon on Friday to watch Dan Evans play. Picture: Getty

It was originally reported that Kate was 'pinged' on the NHS Test & Trace app, but now The Times has revealed she received the information through a personal phone call.

Kensington Palace announced the news that the Duchess would be isolating earlier this week, writing in a statement: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly rushed out of the tennis venue when hearing the news
The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly rushed out of the tennis venue when hearing the news. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to have taken lateral flow tests – which came back negative - before she attended the tennis tournament, as well as prior to her visit to Wembley Stadium earlier in the week to watch England play.

This is according to Town & Country, who report that Kate also takes tests twice a week as part of the royal household's testing program.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also double vaccinated, having received her first Covid-19 vaccine back in May at London's Science Museum, and her second some time after that.

Kate Middleton is double vaccinated and is believed to have taken a lateral flow test before her trip to Wimbledon
Kate Middleton is double vaccinated and is believed to have taken a lateral flow test before her trip to Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

The self-isolation means Kate will miss a number of royal engagements, leaving Prince William to attend them alone.

On Tuesday The Duke of Cambridge attended the Service of Thanksgiving for the NHS at St Paul's Cathedral, an engagement Kate was going to also attend.

Later in the day, he went on to host a 'Big Tea' for members of the NHS at Buckingham Palace.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson won't say how many will be self-isolating after 19 July - as Starmer warns of 'summer of chaos''

UK & World

The heatwave is set to return

UK weather: Met office predicts exact dates to expect July heatwave

Lifestyle

Ian King Business Podcast: Questions over Greensill, skip COVID-19 airport queues, and Tinie Tempah talks business

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Holly and Phil admitted themselves they are confused by the rules

Holly and Phil confuse fans as they sit side-by-side at Wimbledon despite socially distancing at work

Celebrities

A nursery has blasted parents for using their phones

Nursery hits out at ‘appalling’ parents who use phones while picking up kids

Lifestyle

The bride uninvited guests after they refused to pay (stock images)

Bride uninvites guests after they refuse to fork out £11k for her wedding

Lifestyle

If you like puzzles you'll LOVE this one

Can you find the word 'love' hidden in this tricky brainteaser?

Lifestyle

This might be the best DIY project you've ever tackled...

How to transform your garden shed in to a bar for less than £150

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral blouse from Whistles

Celebrities