How Prince George tracks his parents' travels while they're on Royal Tours

Kate Middleton and Prince William left their children at home while they carried out engagements on their Royal Tour of the Caribbean.

Kate Middleton, 40, and Prince William, 39, have spent the past week travelling across the Caribbean on a Royal Tour to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas before returning back to the UK on Saturday, March 26.

Three people we are sure are very happy to see the royal couple are their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And while Kate and William will have plenty of stories to tell their kids about the tour, the couple also have a way for George, Charlotte and Louis to track them during their time away.

Prince William let slip the adorable way Prince George will update his siblings on their parents' travels during one of the earlier engagements of the week.

During a visit to the Canal Pech Ruins, the Duke of Cambridge explained: "We let them know where we are and he finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others."

This is not the first time the couple have used a map to keep their children involved in their work travels.

According to People, during a recent trip to Wales for St. David's Day, William said that "they are always asking us where we are going" before adding: "We show them where we are on the map."

Of course, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined their parents on Royal Tours before, but this was when they were much younger.

Now, it is more difficult for the children to join Kate and William on work trips as they have school.

