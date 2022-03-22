Prince William and Kate Middleton's PDA moment everyone missed last night

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently carrying out a week-long tour of the Caribbean with stops at Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas.

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, shared a sweet moment of PDA during last night's event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event was held at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech, and celebrated the very best of Belizean culture.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents were caught in their PDA as they made their way down stairs to the reception.

In a sweet video, the Duchess of Cambridge can be seen holding out her hand as if to ask her husband to help her down the stairs.

The Duke of Cambridge, being the perfect gentleman, assists his wife while she holds her gorgeous pink dress up.

The couple were dressed to the nines for the second day of their tour, with the Duchess of Cambridge stealing the show in a shimmery pink gown by Vampire's Wife.

Kate teamed the dress with a Maya embroidered clutch bag and a pair of statement earrings.

Following the event, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a collection of pictures of the reception with the message: "Catherine and I are delighted to be here in Belize at the beginning of our first official visit to the Caribbean."

Prince William added: "I am honoured to convey the very warmest wishes from my grandmother, The Queen of Belize, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee."

William and Kate's tour will soon move to Jamaica and then The Bahamas before the couple return to the UK on March 26.