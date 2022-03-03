Kate Middleton reveals favourite children's books she reads to George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge loves reading these books to her little ones.

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge shared the special meaning behind each book choice.

Kate Middleton, 40, has revealed her favourite five children's books that she loves to read to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared her top picks on a new book club website, The Reading Room, which was launched by Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall on World Book Day.

Prince Charles' wife has unveiled a special website all about reading, complete with author interviews, reading recommendations and top picks.

To mark the launch of the new project, Kate contributed by sharing her top five favourite children's books, and they all hold a special meaning to her and her family.

The Duchess of Cambridge has contributed the the Duchess of Cornwall's latest project.

They include Stig of the Dump, Charlotte's Web and The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, but you can see the full list lower on this page.

Introducing the collection by Prince William's wife, the website reads: "This World Book Day, we are delighted to share some reading recommendations from HRH The Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room, HRH’s reading club on Instagram, is now available online.



The new website is full of author interviews, reading recommendations including The Duchess’s own top picks, and behind the scenes content.



🔗https://t.co/teyrLTG6k7#WorldBookDay — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) March 3, 2022

"Regular reading can have a profound impact on children’s wellbeing, literacy and comprehension, introducing them to almost 300,000 more words by the time they start school!

"A passionate advocate of the importance of Early Childhood Development and children’s mental health, The Duchess has chosen for The Reading Room five children’s book that she has enjoyed over the years."

Kate Middleton hand-picked the five books, each one with a special meaning.

Kate's top five children's books:

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson

Kate Middleton loved The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark as a little girl.

What Kate said: "I loved this book as a little girl and listening to my own children reading it has brought back so many wonderful memories. A comforting story to help children face their fears and grow in confidence with the help of others."

Stig of the Dump by Clive King

Kate Middleton said Stig of the Dump by Clive King was recommended by her father.

What Kate said: "As a child I loved spending time outdoors, making dens, digging, discovering and making things out of odds and ends. Whether this was why my father recommended this book to me or whether this book inspired my imagination, I can’t remember, but I have never forgotten this brilliant book and the values it teaches."

Charlotte's Web by E.B. White

The Duchess of Cambridge said that Charlotte's Web is a favourite in their household.

What Kate said: "An all-time classic and loved in our house for obvious reasons! This is a charming story about friendship, loyalty and love."

Katie Morag and the Two Grandmothers by Mairi Hedderwick

Kate Middleton thinks this book is perfect for older children to read to their siblings.

What Kate said: "Fun stories for children of all ages and a great book for older children to read to younger siblings. These books are filled with captivating and beautiful illustrations to accompany the text so there’s lots to talk about!"

Feelings by Libby Walden

Feelings by Libby Walden is another book that helps children learn how to express their feelings.

What Kate said: "This little book is a wonderful way to help children understand and recognise their feelings and emotions, and brings to life the importance of empathy."