Kate Middleton reveals favourite children's books she reads to George, Charlotte and Louis
3 March 2022, 17:11
The Duchess of Cambridge shared the special meaning behind each book choice.
Kate Middleton, 40, has revealed her favourite five children's books that she loves to read to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Duchess of Cambridge shared her top picks on a new book club website, The Reading Room, which was launched by Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall on World Book Day.
Prince Charles' wife has unveiled a special website all about reading, complete with author interviews, reading recommendations and top picks.
To mark the launch of the new project, Kate contributed by sharing her top five favourite children's books, and they all hold a special meaning to her and her family.
They include Stig of the Dump, Charlotte's Web and The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, but you can see the full list lower on this page.
Introducing the collection by Prince William's wife, the website reads: "This World Book Day, we are delighted to share some reading recommendations from HRH The Duchess of Cambridge.
"Regular reading can have a profound impact on children’s wellbeing, literacy and comprehension, introducing them to almost 300,000 more words by the time they start school!
"A passionate advocate of the importance of Early Childhood Development and children’s mental health, The Duchess has chosen for The Reading Room five children’s book that she has enjoyed over the years."
Kate's top five children's books:
The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson
What Kate said: "I loved this book as a little girl and listening to my own children reading it has brought back so many wonderful memories. A comforting story to help children face their fears and grow in confidence with the help of others."
Stig of the Dump by Clive King
What Kate said: "As a child I loved spending time outdoors, making dens, digging, discovering and making things out of odds and ends. Whether this was why my father recommended this book to me or whether this book inspired my imagination, I can’t remember, but I have never forgotten this brilliant book and the values it teaches."
Charlotte's Web by E.B. White
What Kate said: "An all-time classic and loved in our house for obvious reasons! This is a charming story about friendship, loyalty and love."
Katie Morag and the Two Grandmothers by Mairi Hedderwick
What Kate said: "Fun stories for children of all ages and a great book for older children to read to younger siblings. These books are filled with captivating and beautiful illustrations to accompany the text so there’s lots to talk about!"
Feelings by Libby Walden
What Kate said: "This little book is a wonderful way to help children understand and recognise their feelings and emotions, and brings to life the importance of empathy."
