Kate Middleton recreates a classic Princess Diana outfit in Denmark

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the similarities between Kate Middleton's coat and one worn by Princess Diana in the 80s. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for taking style inspiration from her late mother-in-law.

Kate Middleton, 40, has been spotted in another Princess Diana-inspired outfit during her short visit to Denmark this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is mother to Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, visited the Danner Crisis Centre during the trip, where she was joined by Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

For the visit to the shelter, which helps women and children who have been victims of domestic abuse, Prince William's wife wore a grey tailored frock-coat by designer Catherine Walker.

The Duchess of Cambridge was in Denmark for a short work trip this week. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton was joined by Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during the official visit. Picture: Getty

On the designer's website, they describe the item as "a sharply tailored gunmetal grey Birdseye cashmere and wool coat, with black lapels and cuffs, based on an 18th century naval frockcoat."

Kate accessorised the look with black gloves, a black handbag and classic black stilettos.

Princess Diana wore this grey coat, designed by Jan Van Velden, a lot in the 80s. Picture: Getty

It didn't take long for eagle-eyed royal fans to notice how similar the ensemble is to one worn by Princess Diana 38 years ago.

Back in 1984, the late Princess of Wales visited a health centre in Lisson Grove, London, where she wore a very similar grey coat with black lapels.

Diana was spotted in the coat a few months later that year as she visited the Barnados Children's Charity.

Prince William and Prince Harry's mother's coat was designed especially for her by Jan Van Velden.

Kate Middleton's Catherine Walker coat has the same black lapel details as Princess Diana's Jan Van Velden coat. Picture: Getty

This is not the first time Kate Middleton has taken style inspiration from Diana, in fact, there have been many ensembles throughout the year which echo the late Princess of Wales' style.

Most obviously is the ensembles Kate wore when introducing her children to the world on the steps of the famous Lindo Wing in London.

When stepping out with Prince George and Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge wore two extremely similar dresses to the ones Diana wore to introduce William and Harry.

One was a red dress with a white collar, and the other a blue polka dot dress; both matching Diana's looks from years before.

