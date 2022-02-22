Kate Middleton looks chic in high street as she arrives in Denmark
22 February 2022, 15:31 | Updated: 22 February 2022, 15:43
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a red blazer, white shirt and black flared trousers for her first engagement of the visit.
Listen to this article
Kate Middleton, 40, arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark, today as she kicked off her two-day royal visit.
The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting the country as part of her Early Years initiative, taking it international for the first time.
The first stop today was at the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Program, at the University of Copenhagen, where Prince William's wife dressed in a chic and very thrifty ensemble.
Arriving at the University, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore a pair of flared smart black trousers, teamed with a red tweed blazer with gold button details.
- The Queen tests positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace announce
- Why Kate Middleton takes all the royal children's portraits
- Rare footage of the Queen candidly interacting with her corgi has gone viral
The Duchess wore a ruffled white shirt under the blazer, styling the entire look with a pearl necklace and matching earrings, and the Aspinal Of London Mayfair Midi Bag.
The stand-out piece of the ensemble is the chic blazer, which is not only a high street item, but an item we have seen Kate wearing before.
The tweed blazer, from Zara, is an absolute steal at £59.99, and another thrifty move from the Duchess of Cambridge.
Kate wore the blazer last year when she attended the Euros at Wembley Stadium alongside William and their eldest son Prince George.
She also owns the same blazer in a green colour, which she wore back in 2021 in a video celebrating St. Patrick's Day.
Of course – like anything the Duchess wears – the red and green blazers have sold out.
Eagle-eyed fans of the royals will also notice that Kate's ensemble is a nod to Denmark's flag colours – red and white.
The Duchess has made a habit of dressing in tribute to the country she is visiting over the years, making it one of her most famous style moves.
Read more Royal news:
- Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time
- Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable moments in pictures
- Little girl gets a letter from Windsor Castle after dressing up as the Queen