Kate Middleton looks chic in high street as she arrives in Denmark

Kate Middleton looked smart and chic as she arrived in Denmark. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a red blazer, white shirt and black flared trousers for her first engagement of the visit.

Kate Middleton, 40, arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark, today as she kicked off her two-day royal visit.

The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting the country as part of her Early Years initiative, taking it international for the first time.

The first stop today was at the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Program, at the University of Copenhagen, where Prince William's wife dressed in a chic and very thrifty ensemble.

Arriving at the University, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore a pair of flared smart black trousers, teamed with a red tweed blazer with gold button details.

The Duchess of Cambridge is in Denmark for the next two days as she carries out a number of royal engagements. Picture: Getty

The Duchess wore a ruffled white shirt under the blazer, styling the entire look with a pearl necklace and matching earrings, and the Aspinal Of London Mayfair Midi Bag.

The stand-out piece of the ensemble is the chic blazer, which is not only a high street item, but an item we have seen Kate wearing before.

Kate Middleton's first stop of the day was at the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Program, at the University of Copenhagen. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her red tweed blazer from Zara. Picture: Getty

The tweed blazer, from Zara, is an absolute steal at £59.99, and another thrifty move from the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate wore the blazer last year when she attended the Euros at Wembley Stadium alongside William and their eldest son Prince George.

She also owns the same blazer in a green colour, which she wore back in 2021 in a video celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Of course – like anything the Duchess wears – the red and green blazers have sold out.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a ruffle white shirt under the blazer, accessorising with pearl earrings and a matching necklace. Picture: Getty

Eagle-eyed fans of the royals will also notice that Kate's ensemble is a nod to Denmark's flag colours – red and white.

The Duchess has made a habit of dressing in tribute to the country she is visiting over the years, making it one of her most famous style moves.

