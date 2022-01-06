Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable moments in pictures
6 January 2022, 17:46 | Updated: 6 January 2022, 17:49
As Queen Elizabeth II approaches her Platinum Jubilee later this year, we take a look at some of the most iconic pictures of Her Majesty throughout her life and reign.
Her Majesty, 95, will mark her Platinum Jubilee this year following 70 years as Monarch of Great Britain.
Her Majesty has lived an incredible life, both personally and professionally, and all elements will be celebrated from February 6 until June 2022 – where the UK will also be treated to an extra Bank Holiday.
To honour HRH the Queen, we've pulled together some of the most famous moments in her life in pictures, from her christening in 1926 to more recent times spent with her great-grandchildren.
1926: The Queen's christening
The future King and Queen hold their first born, Elizabeth, on the day of her christening.
1936: The Queen with her horse
The Queen, a 10-year-old Princess at the time, with her horse.
1937: King George VI's coronation
The Queen attends her father's coronation in 1937.
1942: The Queen joins her father as he works
The Queen watches while her father works at Royal Lodge, Windsor.
1947: The Queen marries Prince Philip
The Queen and Prince Philip on their wedding day.
1951: The Queen's family portrait with children Charles and Anne
The Queen with her family in 1951.
1953: The Queen's coronation
The Queen was coronated at Westminster Abbey.
1974: The Queen with her corgis
The Queen boards a flight at Aberdeen Airport with her beloved corgis.
1983: The Queen taking the salute during Trooping the Colour
The Queen salutes while on a horse at Trooping the Colour.
19:87: The Queen with Prince William and Prince Harry
The Queen joins a young Harry and William at a polo match in Windsor.
2003: The Queen and Prince Philip in Scotland
The Queen shared this previously unseen picture with Prince Philip following his death in 2021.
2011: Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding
The Queen attends Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton.
2017: The Queen and Prince Philip mark 70 years of marriage
2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
2018: The Queen with her great-grandchildren
The Queen shared this previously unseen picture, taken in 2018, following the death of Prince Philip.
2019: The Queen meets Archie Harrison
2020: The Queen with four generations of her family
2021: The Queen attends Prince Philip's funeral following his death
The Queen sat alone during Prince Philip's funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions.
2021: The Queen's Christmas broadcast
The Queen makes her 2021 Christmas speech to the nation with a picture of Prince Philip close by.
