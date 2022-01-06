Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable moments in pictures

Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable moments in pictures. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

As Queen Elizabeth II approaches her Platinum Jubilee later this year, we take a look at some of the most iconic pictures of Her Majesty throughout her life and reign.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen, 95, will mark her Platinum Jubilee this year following 70 years as Monarch of Great Britain.

Her Majesty has lived an incredible life, both personally and professionally, and all elements will be celebrated from February 6 until June 2022 – where the UK will also be treated to an extra Bank Holiday.

To honour HRH the Queen, we've pulled together some of the most famous moments in her life in pictures, from her christening in 1926 to more recent times spent with her great-grandchildren.

1926: The Queen's christening

The future King and Queen hold their first born, Elizabeth, on the day of her christening. Picture: Getty

1936: The Queen with her horse

The Queen, a 10-year-old Princess at the time, with her horse. Picture: Getty

1937: King George VI's coronation

The Queen attends her father's coronation in 1937. Picture: Getty

1942: The Queen joins her father as he works

The Queen watches while her father works at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Picture: Getty

1947: The Queen marries Prince Philip

The Queen and Prince Philip on their wedding day. Picture: Getty

1951: The Queen's family portrait with children Charles and Anne

The Queen with her family in 1951. Picture: Getty

1953: The Queen's coronation

The Queen was coronated at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

1974: The Queen with her corgis

The Queen boards a flight at Aberdeen Airport with her beloved corgis. Picture: Getty

1983: The Queen taking the salute during Trooping the Colour

The Queen salutes while on a horse at Trooping the Colour. Picture: Getty

19:87: The Queen with Prince William and Prince Harry

The Queen joins a young Harry and William at a polo match in Windsor. Picture: Getty

2003: The Queen and Prince Philip in Scotland

The Queen shared this previously unseen picture with Prince Philip following his death in 2021. Picture: The Countess of Wessex

2011: Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding

The Queen attends Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

2017: The Queen and Prince Philip mark 70 years of marriage

2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

2018: The Queen with her great-grandchildren

The Queen shared this previously unseen picture, taken in 2018, following the death of Prince Philip. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

2019: The Queen meets Archie Harrison

2020: The Queen with four generations of her family

2021: The Queen attends Prince Philip's funeral following his death

The Queen sat alone during Prince Philip's funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Getty

2021: The Queen's Christmas broadcast