Kate Middleton and Prince William share romantic glance during Christmas carol service

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted gazing into each others eyes while Ellie Goulding performed.

Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, 39, have been pictured sharing a romantic glance during the recording of Together at Christmas, a carol service airing on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are proud parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, can be seen gazing into each other's eyes during a preview clip of the show.

The moment was caught on camera while Ellie Goulding performed in front of the audience at Westminster Abbey.

Towards the end of the song, William can be seen staring at his stunning wife, before she catches his eyes.

The Duchess of Cambridge can be seen smirking after sharing a flirtatious moment with her husband. Picture: ITV

The pair share an intense moment, before a smirking Kate returns to her programme.

It is thought that perhaps the couple were reminiscing back to their wedding day in 2011 where Ellie Goulding performed her own version of Elton John's Your Song for their first dance as a married couple.

The location of the service, Westminster Abbey, most likely added to the reminiscing, as it is the location where the Duke and Duchess tied the knot.

Ellie Goulding, a favourite of the Duke and Duchess, performed at the Christmas carol service. Picture: ITV

Fans of the royal couple are loving the the sweet moment, especially when they are very rare between Kate and William.

One person commented on the video: "These two are my whole heart", while another added: "Watch it in slo-mo and you see her face light up when she sees W looking at her. Cue cute cheeky grins from the both."

Many people thought Kate and William may have been reminiscing back to their wedding day. Picture: ITV

For the occasion, The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a £3,000 Catherine Walker dress which she teamed with red suede stilettos, a red clutch bag and silver drop earrings which once belonged to the Queen Mother.

The service will air on ITV at 7:30PM on Christmas Eve.