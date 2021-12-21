Kate Middleton and Prince William share romantic glance during Christmas carol service

21 December 2021, 11:49

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted gazing into each others eyes while Ellie Goulding performed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, 39, have been pictured sharing a romantic glance during the recording of Together at Christmas, a carol service airing on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are proud parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, can be seen gazing into each other's eyes during a preview clip of the show.

The moment was caught on camera while Ellie Goulding performed in front of the audience at Westminster Abbey.

Towards the end of the song, William can be seen staring at his stunning wife, before she catches his eyes.

The Duchess of Cambridge can be seen smirking after sharing a flirtatious moment with her husband
The Duchess of Cambridge can be seen smirking after sharing a flirtatious moment with her husband. Picture: ITV

The pair share an intense moment, before a smirking Kate returns to her programme.

It is thought that perhaps the couple were reminiscing back to their wedding day in 2011 where Ellie Goulding performed her own version of Elton John's Your Song for their first dance as a married couple.

The location of the service, Westminster Abbey, most likely added to the reminiscing, as it is the location where the Duke and Duchess tied the knot.

Ellie Goulding, a favourite of the Duke and Duchess, performed at the Christmas carol service
Ellie Goulding, a favourite of the Duke and Duchess, performed at the Christmas carol service. Picture: ITV

Fans of the royal couple are loving the the sweet moment, especially when they are very rare between Kate and William.

One person commented on the video: "These two are my whole heart", while another added: "Watch it in slo-mo and you see her face light up when she sees W looking at her. Cue cute cheeky grins from the both."

Many people thought Kate and William may have been reminiscing back to their wedding day
Many people thought Kate and William may have been reminiscing back to their wedding day. Picture: ITV

For the occasion, The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a £3,000 Catherine Walker dress which she teamed with red suede stilettos, a red clutch bag and silver drop earrings which once belonged to the Queen Mother.

The service will air on ITV at 7:30PM on Christmas Eve.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nationwide payments error: Building society customers unable to send or receive money as system goes down just days before Christmas

UK & World

Antonio Conte says Tottenham are considering appealing UEFA's decision over Europa Conference League exit
Many businesses could be eligible for a £6,000 grant

Rishi Sunak new grants: Chancellor announces £6,000 grants for Covid-hit businesses

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Girl Before was filmed across Bristol and London

Where is The Girl Before filmed and is the house real?

TV & Movies

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

Emma Watson was left crying after reuniting with her Harry Potter co-stars

Emma Watson in tears as she reunites with Rupert Grint in Harry Potter reunion trailer

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared some candid pictures to Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares touching message as she shares breastfeeding photo with Rose

Celebrities

Mark Fowler was played by Todd Carty

What happened to Mark Fowler in EastEnders?

TV & Movies

These are our top picks of the best dark lipsticks to see you into 2022

Best dark lipsticks: How to nail the returning trend in 2022

Shopping

A seamstress has asked whether she's being unreasonable

Bride furious after friend refuses to make her £2,400 wedding dress for free

Lifestyle

Here's when The Apprentice is back on BBC One

When does The Apprentice 2022 start?

TV & Movies

Here's what we know about the possibility for a white Christmas in 2021... (stock images)

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Lifestyle

The Girl Before is made up of four episodes

How many episodes are there of The Girl Before?

TV & Movies

The Radfords spend over £7k on presents each Christmas

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals £7,000 Christmas including 300 presents for kids

TV & Movies

The full cast list of The Girl Before on BBC

The Girl Before cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton has revealed what it was really like filming 2Become1

Emma Bunton opens up about about reality of filming iconic 2 Become 1 video in 'New York'
Harvey Price received a phone call from Santa

Harvey Price over the moon as mum Katie surprises him with call from Santa

Celebrities

The Duchess of Cambridge showed her great sense of humour during a Christmas with the Royal Family in 2011

The cheeky Christmas gift Kate Middleton bought Prince Harry