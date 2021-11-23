The Queen always leaves a gift in her great-grandchildren's rooms when they stay over

The Queen is said to always have something in the kids' rooms as a small surprise. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge/Getty

By Alice Dear

Her Majesty the Queen is a proud great-grandmother of 12 children.

The Queen, 95, while very busy, still takes time to make her great-grandchildren feel special when they visit her at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle or any other of Her Majesty's royal residences.

The Monarch has a total of 12 great-grandchildren from the eldest Savannah Phillip, 10, to the youngest, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, born in September this year.

While it may sound like a lot, the Queen always makes sure she has a surprise for them left in their rooms when they come to stay.

This is according to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who revealed the little slice of information during an interview with ITV for the documentary Our Queen At 90 which aired back in 2016.

Kate Middleton said that the Queen's gesture showed how important family is to her. Picture: Getty

Speaking about how much the family means to the Queen, Kate said the Monarch “always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family.”

But, what are the gifts? Of course, we don't know but we're guessing anything from toys to books, or even sweet treats.

The Duchess of Cambridge said the Queen is always watching what Princess Charlotte is doing. Picture: Getty

One thing we do know, however, is that Princess Charlotte is one of the Queen's favourite great-grandchildren.

In the documentary to mark the Queen's 90th birthday, Kate Middleton told the cameras: “The Queen was really thrilled that it [Princess Charlotte] was a little girl.

"I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here. I think she’s very fond of Charlotte. She’s always watching what she’s up to.”

The Queen has a total of 12 great-grandchildren. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

It seems that Charlotte is always watching the Queen, too.

In recent resurfaced footage from Trooping the Colour in 2018, a special moment was captured which shows Charlotte looking over at her great-grandmother waving to the crowds before she starts to copy her. Read the full story here.