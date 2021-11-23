The Queen always leaves a gift in her great-grandchildren's rooms when they stay over

23 November 2021, 13:01

The Queen is said to always have something in the kids' rooms as a small surprise
The Queen is said to always have something in the kids' rooms as a small surprise. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Her Majesty the Queen is a proud great-grandmother of 12 children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen, 95, while very busy, still takes time to make her great-grandchildren feel special when they visit her at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle or any other of Her Majesty's royal residences.

The Monarch has a total of 12 great-grandchildren from the eldest Savannah Phillip, 10, to the youngest, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, born in September this year.

While it may sound like a lot, the Queen always makes sure she has a surprise for them left in their rooms when they come to stay.

This is according to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who revealed the little slice of information during an interview with ITV for the documentary Our Queen At 90 which aired back in 2016.

Kate Middleton said that the Queen's gesture showed how important family is to her
Kate Middleton said that the Queen's gesture showed how important family is to her. Picture: Getty

Speaking about how much the family means to the Queen, Kate said the Monarch “always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family.”

But, what are the gifts? Of course, we don't know but we're guessing anything from toys to books, or even sweet treats.

The Duchess of Cambridge said the Queen is always watching what Princess Charlotte is doing
The Duchess of Cambridge said the Queen is always watching what Princess Charlotte is doing. Picture: Getty

One thing we do know, however, is that Princess Charlotte is one of the Queen's favourite great-grandchildren.

In the documentary to mark the Queen's 90th birthday, Kate Middleton told the cameras: “The Queen was really thrilled that it [Princess Charlotte] was a little girl.

"I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here. I think she’s very fond of Charlotte. She’s always watching what she’s up to.”

The Queen has a total of 12 great-grandchildren
The Queen has a total of 12 great-grandchildren. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

It seems that Charlotte is always watching the Queen, too.

In recent resurfaced footage from Trooping the Colour in 2018, a special moment was captured which shows Charlotte looking over at her great-grandmother waving to the crowds before she starts to copy her. Read the full story here.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stockwell Six: 1970s conviction of fourth member quashed by Court of Appeal

UK & World

Bulb administrators line up bankers to seek buyer for stricken energy company

UK & World

Ian King Business Podcast: Vaccine profits, lottery highs, and four-day weeks

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Bake Off fans have been speculating the 2021 winner

Who will win the Great British Bake Off 2021? Viewers convinced they have predicted the results

Great British Bake Off

The Bake Off final is tonight

What time is the Great British Bake Off final tonight?

Great British Bake Off

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn

What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

Great British Bake Off

David Ginola has opened up about suffering a heart attack in 2017

I'm A Celeb's David Ginola opens up about the moment he 'died for 12 minutes'

TV & Movies

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself on This Morning

This Morning

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather pencil skirt from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Al Chapman actor Michael Wildman is married to Ceri Ann Gregory

Inside Emmerdale star Michael Wildman’s life away from soap with famous wife

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity is on every night

What time does I'm A Celebrity start and is it on every night?

TV & Movies

Martha Cope is appearing on EastEnders

Who is EastEnders' Martha Cope? Sandy Gibson actress’ age and famous parents revealed

TV & Movies

You could be fined for defrosting your windscreen with your engine

Drivers face £40 fine for using their engine to defrost car windscreens
What are the best beauty deals of Black Friday 2021 and where can I buy them?

Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more

Shopping

Kadeena Cox is a gold medal winning athlete who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014

What disability does Kadeena Cox have? Multiple sclerosis explained

Celebrities

Bluetooth speakers to treat yourself to this Black Friday

The best Black Friday 2021 deals on Bluetooth speakers

Lifestyle

We've picked out some indulgent and great value beauty advent calendars for men and women

Beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 17 of the best to buy now

Christmas