The Queen gives all 1,500 members of staff a £6 Christmas present from Tesco

The Queen makes sure all members of her staff receive a gift and a greeting card over the festive season.

The Queen, 95, is bound to be looking forward to a Christmas with her family in Sandringham this year after the yearly gathering was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

In fact, it looks like most of the Palace's Christmas traditions are back this year, including the gifting of Christmas puddings to members of staff.

Her Majesty gifts her 1,500 members of staff a Christmas present every year, a tradition handed down from her grandfather, George V, and father, George VI.

There is usually a ceremony where the Monarch presents staff with the Christmas puddings, which is expected to return this year.

On the Royal Family's website, they confirm that "all members of the household" are given "a Christmas pudding" by the Queen.

The site reads: "All members of The Royal Household will receive Christmas presents from The Queen, and Her Majesty will personally hand out presents to some members of The Royal Household at Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle."

They add: "About 1500 Christmas puddings paid for by The Queen (through the Privy Purse) are distributed to staff throughout the Palaces, staff in the Court Post Office and Palace police."

And if a Christmas pudding from the Queen wasn't enough, they are always accompanied by a greeting card.

It has previously been reported that the Queen used to source the puddings from Harrods or Fortum & Mason, however, in recent years she is said to go for a more affordable option.

According to Hello! Magazine, the Queen now gets the puddings from Tesco – which cost £6 each.

