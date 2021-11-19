The Queen gives all 1,500 members of staff a £6 Christmas present from Tesco

19 November 2021, 12:07

The Queen makes sure all members of her staff receive a gift
The Queen makes sure all members of her staff receive a gift. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen makes sure all members of her staff receive a gift and a greeting card over the festive season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen, 95, is bound to be looking forward to a Christmas with her family in Sandringham this year after the yearly gathering was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

In fact, it looks like most of the Palace's Christmas traditions are back this year, including the gifting of Christmas puddings to members of staff.

Her Majesty gifts her 1,500 members of staff a Christmas present every year, a tradition handed down from her grandfather, George V, and father, George VI.

There is usually a ceremony where the Monarch presents staff with the Christmas puddings, which is expected to return this year.

The Queen gifts her staff Christmas puddings, a tradition handed down from her grandfather
The Queen gifts her staff Christmas puddings, a tradition handed down from her grandfather. Picture: Getty

On the Royal Family's website, they confirm that "all members of the household" are given "a Christmas pudding" by the Queen.

The site reads: "All members of The Royal Household will receive Christmas presents from The Queen, and Her Majesty will personally hand out presents to some members of The Royal Household at Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle."

Could this be the Christmas pudding the Queen's staff receive?
Could this be the Christmas pudding the Queen's staff receive? Picture: Tesco

They add: "About 1500 Christmas puddings paid for by The Queen (through the Privy Purse) are distributed to staff throughout the Palaces, staff in the Court Post Office and Palace police."

And if a Christmas pudding from the Queen wasn't enough, they are always accompanied by a greeting card.

The Queen has over 1,500 members of staff across the Palaces
The Queen has over 1,500 members of staff across the Palaces. Picture: Getty

It has previously been reported that the Queen used to source the puddings from Harrods or Fortum & Mason, however, in recent years she is said to go for a more affordable option.

According to Hello! Magazine, the Queen now gets the puddings from Tesco – which cost £6 each.

Read more Royal Family news:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Marr: Veteran broadcaster to leave the BBC after 21 years

UK & World

Ian King Business Podcast: Government borrowing's up, profits at Nationwide soar, and the early start to Christmas shopping

UK & World

Sajid Javid under pressure for holding share options in health tech firm - as Labour allege breach of ministerial code

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Adele has produced her most personal album yet with '30' – here's all the lyrics

Adele new album lyrics: All the '30' lyrics from To Be Loved, Love is a Game and more

Celebrities

See all the winners of Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia winners: Full list of champions from 2018 to 2021

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity is being filmed at Gwrych Castle

Where is the I'm A Celebrity castle and what is it called?

TV & Movies

Did you spot this very rude joke in Frozen?

Disney’s Frozen is hiding a very rude joke you probably missed

Lifestyle

Viewers thought the question was too easy

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers blast 'easy' question

TV & Movies

5ive chatted to Heart 90's Kevin Hughes

Five reveal why lockdown finally gave them the confidence to write new music
Emmerdale viewers think they know who Chloe's dad is

Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ Chloe's dad Damon Harris is linked to a past character

TV & Movies

Christmas is officially here!

Watch the moment Jamie and Amanda switched on Christmas on Heart!
You can be fined for touching your phone

Drivers face £200 fine for changing music in car under new law
Joanna Page has shown off her growing baby bump

Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page shows off baby bump as she gives pregnancy update

Celebrities

Christmas markets are back, and this is your chance to review some of the biggest ones in Europe

Dream job lets you drink mulled wine and review Christmas markets

Christmas

Some Married at First Sight Australia stars fell out after the show

The Married at First Sight Australia feuds that happened AFTER the show

TV & Movies

Frankie and Wayne Bridge have been together for ten years

Inside Frankie and husband Wayne Bridge’s marriage: From how they met to their wedding day

Celebrities

A bride and groom are charging to attend their wedding

Bride and groom charge guests £110 to attend wedding claiming they’re ‘not rich’

Lifestyle

Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven argued on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Inside Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven’s feud

TV & Movies